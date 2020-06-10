Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virat Kohli Trolls Ravindra Jadeja Over Decision Review System

With no cricket being played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cricketers have been keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

IANS |June 10, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja

India skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja left fans in splits as they engaged in a hilarious banter over the use of the Decision Review System (DRS) on Instagram on Wednesday.

With no cricket being played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cricketers have been keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

Jadeja uploaded a photo on his Instagram account in which Kohli is seen asking for a review during a Test match, with the all-rounder just looking on beside him.

Jadeja's post read: "Dekho bhai maine nai bola hai review lene ko (see it wasn't me who asked to go for the review). Virat Kohli #DRS #Skipper."

View this post on Instagram

Dekho bhai meine nai bola hai review lene ko@virat.kohli #DRS #skipper

A post shared by Ravindra Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on

Kohli took note of this post from Jadeja and hilariously hit back straight away as he wrote: "Tujhe to hamesha out hi lagta hai. Review lene ke baad sab doubts aate hain tujhe (You always think that it's always out. But after taking the review, you come up with your doubts)."

To this Jadeja replied: "Virat Kohli, ab 15 seeconds ke baad bataunga(Will tell you after 15 seconds)."

Head coach Ravi Shastri also seemed to enjoy Jadeja's post as he liked the photograph from his official handle.

All cricketing activities have remained suspended in the country since March following the outbreak of novel coronavirus which has so far claimed more than 7,000 lives in the country.

