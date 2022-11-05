Virat Kohli Turns 34: You're One Hell of a Cricketer But a Much Better Human Being - AB de Villiers | WATCH

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recorded a special video message for his good friend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Virat Kohli on his birthday. The former India captain turned 34 on Saturday as the cricket fraternity and fans from across the world wished him on the special occasion. Kohli, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of modern-day cricket, shares a great camaraderie with Proteas batting legend De Villiers as the duo played for around a decade together at RCB in IPL.

De Villiers is currently in Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2023 auction as he is expected to rejoin RCB as a support staff member for the upcoming season.

The legendary cricketer shared a heartwarming message for his good friend Kohli and said he is one of a cricketer but a much better human being.



“I hope you’re doing well. I’m currently in Bangalore. Um, it’s quite ironic cause I’m sending you a message just to wish you a happy birthday on 5th of November. I hope you have a fantastic day. You are one hell of a cricket player, but you are a much better human being. Thank you very much for your friendship. Thanks for being a great teammate and just a great man. Happy birthday. All the best for the World Cup to you and the whole India team. I really hope you go all the way and have fun. Maybe find South Africa the final it will be very entertaining. Happy birthday, have a great day, and I’m thinking of you,” De Villiers said in a video shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore on their Twitter account.

Kohli has been in tremendous form in the ongoing T20 World Cup for India. He recently overtook former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene’s record of 1016 runs to become the leading run-scorer in T20 WC history. The former India skipper scripted the record during the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Bangladesh.



Following a lean phase earlier in the year, the 33-year-old Kohli found his groove in the Asia Cup in the UAE and in the bilateral series leading up to the event against Australia and South Africa. Kohli has always loved scoring in Australia and he continues the trend in the ongoing T20 World Cup as he returned to his best version.

Kohli on Thursday earned a nomination for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for the very first time and is the leading run-getter in the 2022 T20 WC so far with 220 runs in 4 matches at an astonishing average of 220.

