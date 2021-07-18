Virat Kohli Uploads New Instagram Story; Watch Before it Disappears

Team India, after a break of three weeks, has finally assembled in Durham to begin preparations for the upcoming Test series against England. They will kick off the practice with a warm-up game on July 20 to give them the necessary match practice. Skipper Virat Kohli is definitely upbeat about the upcoming fixture, and his latest Instagram story suggests the same.

In a story uploaded on Saturday, Kohli can be seen on the Team bus and enjoying the ride. He captioned the picture in the story, “Ah I love team buses."

Meanwhile, Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant had tested positive for Covid-19 recently and is currently in quarantine. Although it is impossible to track the source of the infection, it is believed that a recent visit to a dentist could be the place where Pant got infected. Now the keeper has been in quarantine for the last eight days after testing positive on July 8. As per a report in Times of India, Pant had visited the dentist on July 5 and 6.

Interestingly, the entire contingent and the family members of the players were given the second dose of the Covid vaccine in London. “Pant had gone to a dentist on July 5 and 6, and could have picked the virus from the clinic. On July 7, he had been vaccinated," a source told TOI.

But despite a positive case in the team, situation seems to be under control now. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said, “Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on July 8. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive. He is being closely monitored by the BCCI medical team and is on his way to recovery. He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests."

