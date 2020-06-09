Virat Kohli Values Test Cricket, Knows Real Respect Comes from Test Success: Rahul Dravid

There are pockets of pressure in limited-overs cricket, but the pressure of a Test match is at a different level according to former India captain Rahul Dravid.
"If you were to talk about the stress levels or pressure of a particular moment, then yes it’s a lot more in T-20 format. To get there and hit sixes from ball one, requires practice and skill," Dravid told ESPNcricinfo's videocast.
"But if you’re talking about pressure as a whole, the fact is that you have to play for five days in a Test Match. And I think that is pressure. There is no running away from that. In any other format you can get away, but in a Test Match you go out and bat, get out in the second over, then you watch you team bat then you watch the opposition bat and you have a lot of time to think. So I I think pressure in a test match is at a different level.”
However, Dravid stressed that T20 cricket required a lot of skill too.
“Look at Andre Russell. He is a strong man, but then there is a skill element to him hitting those sixes. You can’t just put any strong man there and get him to bat like that. So the T20 format of cricket also requires certain energy and skill set.
"The only difference between T-20 cricket and Test cricket is that in T-20 format you can get away with a lot more. But if you have glaring weaknesses you cannot survive in Test cricket. In a T-20 format you have a specific role, and if you can perform well in that role you can be successful."
Dravid said Test batting was not just about defensive technique and welcomed players scoring at quicker rates in the modern era even in Tests.
"Test batsmanship is a lot more exciting and positive now than it’s been ever before. We are scoring at a quicker rate. See, Test batsmanship is not only defensive batsmanship, it’s got to be defensive and aggressive and the aggressive element of the Test batsmanship is welcome. Going forward we want to see more runs scored, people are playing more shots even in Test cricket which is fantastic," he said.
"One of the great things for India is that Virat Kohli values Test Cricket. He is always talking about it. I think he understands that the real respect for him as a cricketer will come through his success in Test cricket and I think that’s a great role model for our young cricketers. I would like to see wickets keep getting challenging, a good balance between bat and ball and I think people will get excited by seeing that.
"I work with a lot of younger players. And when they start off their heroes are Kohli or Kane Williamson or Smith. They want to play all the formats of the game. But some of the less talented or less skillful players realize that its difficult to break into a team with Kohli or Pujara or Rahane. But they know that if they practice their white ball cricket, they can definitely get into an IPL team and make a living. And this thought today probably creeps in a lot earlier than in the previous generation of cricketers. But superstars will always want to play all the formats of the game.
"There are some players like Virat who have shown that one can excel in all three formats of the game too but it takes special ability to do so. Things to learn from Virat is the intensity that he brings to practice and his ability to challenge himself. Intensity will help you survive difficult spells and you need to bring that into practice. I have watched Smith as well and he has tremendous work ethics too."
