Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ZIM IN BAN, 3 ODIS, 2020 2nd ODI, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 03 March, 2020

2ND INN

Bangladesh

322/8 (50.0)

Bangladesh
v/s
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe*

0/0 (0.1)

Zimbabwe need 323 runs in 299 balls at 6.48 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

live
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

03 Mar, 202012:30 IST

Match 7: THA VS NEP

upcoming
THA THA
NEP NEP

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 8: HK VS SIN

upcoming
HK HK
SIN SIN

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202012:00 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Bloemfontein

04 Mar, 202016:30 IST

Virat Kohli 'Very Passionate', Tries to Bring Out Best in Himself: Tim Southee

The Indian skipper got riled up with the question and told the reporter: "I am asking you the answer."

IANS |March 3, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
Virat Kohli 'Very Passionate', Tries to Bring Out Best in Himself: Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has defended Virat Kohli's outburst during the second Test, saying the India captain is a "very passionate and energetic guy" who is always trying to "bring out the best in himself" on the field.

"He's (Kohli) a very passionate guy... and very energetic on the field. He tries to bring out the best in himself," Southee told 'Radio New Zealand'.

On Monday, Kohli had a fiery exchange with a journalist who asked him to tone down his aggression following his team's crushing defeat in the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval.

On the second day of the Test match, Kohli was seen giving angry send-offs to Kiwi batters and animatedly celebrating the fall of wickets during the first two sessions. On one particular instance, Kohli was even seen using an expletive towards the crowd.

One of the journalists asked Kohli: "Virat, what's your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at (Kane) Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don't you think you should set a better example on the field?"

The Indian skipper got riled up with the question and told the reporter: "I am asking you the answer."

"You need to find out exactly what happened and come with a better question," Kohli said.

"You can't come here with half questions and half details about what happened.

"Also, if you want to create controversy this is not the right place to be. I've spoken to the match referee. He had no issues with what happened."

The Indian skipper had a tough New Zealand tour as he managed to score just 38 runs in the four Test innings.

Tim Southeevirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

NEP v THA
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

SIN v HK
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

AUS v SA
Bloemfontein All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more