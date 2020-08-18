12 Years of Virat Kohli: Kohli Makes India Debut Against Sri Lanka at Dambulla
12 Years of Virat Kohli: 12 years ago, on this day, a young Virat Kohli played his first game for Team India against Sri Lanka and Dambulla. And that was the start of the another golden era for Indian batting. His international debut though ended in a defeat as the home team consigned them to a eight-wicket loss.
12 Years of Virat Kohli: Kohli Makes India Debut Against Sri Lanka at Dambulla
12 Years of Virat Kohli: 12 years ago, on this day, a young Virat Kohli played his first game for Team India against Sri Lanka and Dambulla. And that was the start of the another golden era for Indian batting. His international debut though ended in a defeat as the home team consigned them to a eight-wicket loss.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN v GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE v LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK v ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings