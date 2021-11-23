Virat Kohli Visited by a 'Cool Cat' During Practice Session

India Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli has shared a couple of pictures of a ‘cool cat’ who paid him a visit during one of his practice sessions. Kohli is on a break after a grueling schedule and will be back in action in Mumbai when he leads India during the second Test against New Zealand.

Sharing pictures of the cat on his Twitter account on Tuesday morning, Kohli, wrote, “A quick hello from a cool cat at practice."

Kohli has been practising at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. He missed the three-match T20I series against New Zealand that India won 3-0 after being rested.

A quick hello from a cool cat at practice 😺 pic.twitter.com/0qeW9biUqo— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 23, 2021

Additionally, he will also be skipping the first Test against New Zealand set to be played from Thursday in Kanpur. In his absence, India will be led by Ajinkya Rahane with Cheteshwar Pujara serving as his deputy.

The 33-year-old Kohli along with a host of all-formats stars have been given a much-needed break as part of BCCI’s workload management policy after several senior members complained of ‘bubble fatigue’. It was cited as one of the reasons behind India’s off-colour display at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE where the former champions exited in the group stage.

India head coach Rahul Dravid had recently pointed out the importance of managing the workload saying mental and physical well-being of players is a big priority for the team management.

“Workload management is an important aspect of cricket, given the amount of cricket we are playing. We see that in football as well, when big players don’t play every match in long seasons. If we play all around the year, we have to manage their workload, be it be inside the team or by giving them a break. The mental and physical well-being of players will be a big priority," Dravid had said during a media interaction last week.

“We need to do a balancing act at a time like this and work towards getting everyone fit and ready for the big tournaments," he added.

