Loved How You Gave It Back to Australians With Interest: Viv Richards to Virat Kohli

After the first part of the informal conversation between West Indian great Sir Viv Richards and Indian captain Virat Kohli, where the two were seen sharing mutual respect for each other, part two of the conversation was released by BCCI.tv on Friday.
Kohli is seen recollecting the 2014 tour to Australia, where he scored 692 runs in the Test series and was the highest scorer for India after having a torrid time in England earlier in the year.
“In 2014, we went to England and I had a very bad tour. The next one was Australia which was even more hostile and tough. The thing which helped me was visualization,” said Virat.
“Three months before going to Australia, I started visualizing that I’m taking these bowlers on and I’m going to dominate and come out on top, and that for me was a revelation. I had so much belief because of putting the thought.”
Richards, who was in Australia for his Big Bash League commitments said he loved the way Kohli batted in that series.
“I was there at that time. We were doing the Big Bash. The Australians can be bullies, they try to talk you out, but you give it back and I love that. And you (Virat Kohli) give it back with interest with the way in which you perform. That’s what you have to believe in,” said the Windies great.
🚨Part of 2 of the special chat with @ivivianrichards and @imVkohli is out! Playing in Australia brought the best out of them. Find out how they relished the challenge of taking on some of the best bowlers in the world. 😎Full interview 🎥 - https://t.co/1ystv9lmpa pic.twitter.com/4TraXddaTK— BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2019
The duo then talked about the importance of a good net session, with Richards saying he never really enjoyed batting there and it was more about the reduction of mistakes.
“You go and try to eliminate the possibility of getting out. I’ve always felt that nets were claustrophobic for me, I was never comfortable,” revealed Richards.
Kohli added that he likes to play at the centre-wicket even during the net sessions.
“I prefer a centre-wicket net against our bowlers with fielders so I have a match simulation,” said Kohli.
The two then also discussed Kohli's relationship with wife Anushka, whom he called the biggest blessing of her life.
"Actually, it's been the biggest blessing in my life apart from being blessed to play this sport. To find the right person. Because she is a professional herself, she totally understands my space. She guides me in the right direction.
"The thing that I have learned from us being together is that if you are willing to do things which are right in your life, off the field, and doing the difficult things and standing by them, I think that creates your personality to go on the field and do the same thing," Kohli explained.
Loved How You Gave It Back to Australians With Interest: Viv Richards to Virat Kohli
