Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India *

203/6 (68.5)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)
Rain Stoppage

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

144/6 (66.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Loved How You Gave It Back to Australians With Interest: Viv Richards to Virat Kohli

Cricketnext Staff |August 23, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
Loved How You Gave It Back to Australians With Interest: Viv Richards to Virat Kohli

After the first part of the informal conversation between West Indian great Sir Viv Richards and Indian captain Virat Kohli, where the two were seen sharing mutual respect for each other, part two of the conversation was released by BCCI.tv on Friday.

Kohli is seen recollecting the 2014 tour to Australia, where he scored 692 runs in the Test series and was the highest scorer for India after having a torrid time in England earlier in the year.

“In 2014, we went to England and I had a very bad tour. The next one was Australia which was even more hostile and tough. The thing which helped me was visualization,” said Virat.

“Three months before going to Australia, I started visualizing that I’m taking these bowlers on and I’m going to dominate and come out on top, and that for me was a revelation. I had so much belief because of putting the thought.”

Richards, who was in Australia for his Big Bash League commitments said he loved the way Kohli batted in that series.

“I was there at that time. We were doing the Big Bash. The Australians can be bullies, they try to talk you out, but you give it back and I love that. And you (Virat Kohli) give it back with interest with the way in which you perform. That’s what you have to believe in,” said the Windies great.

The duo then talked about the importance of a good net session, with Richards saying he never really enjoyed batting there and it was more about the reduction of mistakes.

“You go and try to eliminate the possibility of getting out. I’ve always felt that nets were claustrophobic for me, I was never comfortable,” revealed Richards.

Kohli added that he likes to play at the centre-wicket even during the net sessions.

“I prefer a centre-wicket net against our bowlers with fielders so I have a match simulation,” said Kohli.

The two then also discussed Kohli's relationship with wife Anushka, whom he called the biggest blessing of her life.

"Actually, it's been the biggest blessing in my life apart from being blessed to play this sport. To find the right person. Because she is a professional herself, she totally understands my space. She guides me in the right direction.

"The thing that I have learned from us being together is that if you are willing to do things which are right in your life, off the field, and doing the difficult things and standing by them, I think that creates your personality to go on the field and do the same thing," Kohli explained.

India Cricketindia vs west indies 2019virat kohliviv kohliviv richards

Related stories

India vs West Indies | 'I Believe I am The Man' - Viv Richards to Virat Kohli on Passion & Aggression
Cricketnext Staff | August 23, 2019, 3:21 AM IST

India vs West Indies | 'I Believe I am The Man' - Viv Richards to Virat Kohli on Passion & Aggression

DDCA to Name Stand After Virat Kohli in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium
Cricketnext Staff | August 19, 2019, 9:44 AM IST

DDCA to Name Stand After Virat Kohli in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

Current West Indies Team Should Give India Good Competition: Sir Viv
Cricketnext Staff | July 29, 2019, 5:16 PM IST

Current West Indies Team Should Give India Good Competition: Sir Viv

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 August, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...