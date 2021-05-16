Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Salman Butt Takes a Dig at Michael Vaughan, Says India Superstar Way Ahead of Competition

Former England captain Michael Vaughan stirred up a hornet’s nest when he claimed that just because Virat Kohli is from India, everybody rates him as the best batter of the current era to get more clicks and likes. He claimed that people avoid rating other batters including the likes of Kane Williamson as better than Kohli only to avoid ‘pelting on social media’.

However, former Pakistan batter Salman Butt has taken a dig at Vaughan’s own record and said the Englishman makes up such comparisons only to stay in the limelight.

“Kohli belongs to a country whose population is among the top-two. Obviously, he would have a bigger fanbase,” Butt said on his YouTube channel. “On top of that, his performance is better too. Virat has 70 international tons at the moment, no other batsman from this era has that many. He has dominated batting charts for a long time because his performances have been outstanding. So I don’t understand why is there a need to draw comparisons.”

Butt said Vaughan played 86 ODIs without hitting a single century and so his own record isn’t interesting enough to be discussed. “And who has compared the two? Michael Vaughan. A brilliant captain, looked good while batting but the output wasn’t that good. A good Test batsman but never scored a single century in ODIs. Now, as an opener, if you haven’t scored a century, then the record isn’t not worth discussion. He has the knack of saying something controversial and stir up a debate. People also have a lot of time to make mountain out of a mole,” But said.

Kohli, Williamson, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Babar Azam are counted among the fab-five batters of the current era. Butt said if there’s one area where Williamson is ahead of the pack is in terms of captaincy.

“Williamson is great. He’s a top-class batsman and the best in the world. There is no doubt. If we talk about the fabulous five in world cricket, he’s very much there. Among these five, if you are analysing anyone solely on the basis of captaincy, tactically everyone is good. But Williamson is slightly ahead of them in terms of this. Vaughan though has maybe compared on the basis of record. Kohli’s stats and performance put him way ahead of others,” he said.

