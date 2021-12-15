Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: The New Soap Opera in Indian Cricket

Even if Virat Kohli clarifies everything in his pre-departure press conference ahead of South Africa tour on Wednesday in Mumbai, it is still unlikely to stop the drama which has been going on for last couple of months in Indian cricket. In many ways, it’s déjà vu.

The chaotic times of 2005 when Sourav Ganguly was sacked from captaincy and then head coach Greg Chappell was being (unfairly to an extent) painted as the only villain who was destroying the fabrics of Indian cricket. Then, it was the maturity and sensibility of the new captain Rahul Dravid who handled that tumultuous period with a lot of maturity and grace.

Incidentally, both Ganguly and Dravid are again in the picture, although not directly, but they could have played and can still play a far bigger role in dousing this unnecessary controversy. More than Dravid, who has just taken over as the new coach, one expected a little more from the Dada of Indian cricket. Ganguly himself had gone through all this what Kohli perhaps may be feeling now and yet on both occasions the role of the governing body which is BCCI hasn’t changed which is to remain a mute spectator when big ego clash seems to be happening in front of the public eyes.

Sometimes, it may even seem that no one is bothered about this new controversy and simply blaming it on ‘media-imagination’, everyone is enjoying the daily episode of the new soap opera.

Since BCCI still doesn’t believe in professional communication among all the stakeholders of the game, we will always find this ‘sources close to the top BCCI officials’, ‘multiple sources in the board’, and ‘those tracking the developments’ kind of references in cricket reporting far more than it was prevalent a decade back. In an era, unless you are a Dravid, every Ram, Rahim, Rambo and Ranjit has a social media account with a decent number of followers and every speculation can be countered within a minute but none does it.

There are two major aspects of this new ‘controversy’ between two of the most high-profile cricketers of this generation. First is Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury which has effectively ruled him out from the Test series and this has been confirmed by the BCCI officially. For a moment, even if you assume that Rohit hates Kohli, will he be so unwise to skip a high-profile series by feigning an injury?

More than Kohli or anyone else, the loss is only going to be Rohit’s. He just had an outstanding series in England where as an opener he was a revelation. Not just that he scored his first ever overseas hundred of his career but the manner in which he batted was long overdue and earned plaudits from everyone. So, if you are a Rohit Sharma, you would like to consolidate on your overseas form and a great start, especially in a country like South Africa where his average is around 15.

One won’t be shocked if some of the haters of Rohit may even point out that precisely because of this abysmal record in South Africa, he may just have made an excuse. You can’t rule out anything in such toxic times which sadly is entering our beloved sport as well.

Anyway, will Rohit, who has just got the vice-captaincy from Ajinkya Rahane (who has been deputy of Kohli for nearly five years) and is all set to get the red ball captaincy as well in future do something so injudicious to harm his own cause in the eyes of the coach or the board? So, this conspiracy theory that Rohit is deliberately skipping Test series just because Kohli doesn’t become the first India captain to win a Test series in South Africa shouldn’t convince anyone at all.

Now, the second aspect of this controversy which says that Kohli is so upset by losing the ODI captaincy that he too wants to show the board that it really hasn’t gone well with him. Kohli might be hurt by the manner he was sacked by the board but again he can never be so sulky that he will risk harming the interest of his team’s cause.

The curious and interesting bit in the entire Kohli part is that one set of media is claiming (of course by quoting the invisible BCCI sources) that the skipper has asked for the leave during the ODI series and other camp is equally and ferociously rebutting the claim since the apparent reason of his supposed break which is his daughter’s first birthday doesn’t coincide with the ODI series but with the Test series.

If Kohli intends to take a break for whatever reason he is perhaps entitled to do so because of his yeoman’s service to Indian cricket for over a decade. Even if he chooses to prioritise his family commitments over his duty towards Indian cricket, it is still fine as we have seen that he did the same as captain when he took a break during the birth of his child in 2020 when India were playing a high-profile series in Australia. It will have nothing to do with Rohit being the new ODI captain.

However, at the same time, one can also argue that since there is a break of a week between the Test and ODI series and the three-match white ball series finishes inside just five days, there maybe a possibility that Kohli may re-think about his holiday break. The schedule of South Africa series has already been revised as there are no T20 matches now in this truncated trip.

Amidst all this chatter on social media and mainstream media platforms on ‘will he or won’t he’ headlines, everyone must always remember that ultimately it is all about caring for the interest of the Indian cricket team and not for any individual however great he or she may be. This is Indian cricket team and not Kohli or Rohit’s team. For a win, Indian cricket is not dependent on mighty individuals like Sachin Tendulkar any longer as was the case in the early 1990s.

