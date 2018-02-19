Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Kohli Walked Off Field Due to Stiffness in Glute, No Injury Concern

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 19, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
Kohli Walked Off Field Due to Stiffness in Glute, No Injury Concern

Indian captain Virat Kohli. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli walked off the field in the 14th over of the South Africa innings on Sunday in what seemed to be an issue with the ankle. While the skipper is known to be one of the fittest on the circuit, fans had their hearts in the mouth when Kohli decided to walk back to the pavilion. But the India skipper has confirmed that it was a slight stiffness of the glute and he has no injury concern going into the second T20I against the Proteas on Wednesday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

“The injury was early on in the innings when I went for the single. It was my glute and thankfully not my hammy. You know how I am, I had to bend bit more quickly. Then I felt a little bit more stiffness in my glute and that is why I went off. Not to be stupid and tear a muscle, I decided to go off and get it checked,” he explained.

Speaking about the comprehensive win, Kohli said: “Very impressive from the boys. It was a good wicket to bat on. Although Rohit did not get many, but the start off 21 off 9 gave us the start. Shikhar was outstanding. It was a total team batting performance. With the ball, Bhuvi showed his experience. We could always bank on Jassi and Unadkat did well as well. This was one of our most balanced performances. We never let the run rate drop less than 10.5. I was thinking maybe 220 at the 16 over mark. The basic message to the team was we are here till 25th. We can't go away before that and have to make the best of every time here.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's career best figures of 5/24 helped India continue their domination over South Africa as the visitors registered a 28-run win in the first T20I in Sunday.

With AB de Villiers missing, South Africa lacked the batting fire power to threaten India who set a stiff target of 204, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's 72. Reeza Hendricks and JJ Smuts began the chase, with Bhuvneshwar striking early to send back Smuts.

Stand-in skipper JP Duminy and experienced T20 star David Miller didn't last long either with Bhuvneshwar and Pandya getting the better off both the players. Farhaan Behardien and Reeza Hendricks then stuck together to stitch an 81-run partnership but at no stage did it seem India were in trouble as big overs eluded South Africa.

With the pressure mounting, Chahal got the better off Behardien, who holed out at long on. Then, Bhuvneshwar returned to pick up three wickets in an over and also a run out which resulted in a team hat-trick for India as South Africa were reduced to 175/9 in their chase.

Also Watch

Bhuvneshwar KumarHardik PandyaIndia vs South AfricaMS Dhonirohit sharmashikhar dhawanSouth Africa vs India 2018virat kohli
First Published: February 19, 2018, 11:11 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking