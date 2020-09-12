CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Virat Kohli Was a 'Brat' Like Me, His Transformation is Commendable: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has always been vocal about his liking for India skipper Virat Kohli, and once again he has talked about latter's sensational transformation. Akhtar called him a 'brat' for the first few years of international cricket, but also complemented him for his sudden transformation.

Virat Kohli Was a 'Brat' Like Me, His Transformation is Commendable: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has always been vocal about his liking for India skipper Virat Kohli, and once again he has talked about latter's sensational transformation. Akhtar called him a 'brat' for the first few years of international cricket, but also complemented him for his sudden transformation.

ALSO READ - Shoaib Akhtar Justifies Virat Kohli Praise: He Has 12K Runs, What Can You Say?

“Virat Kohli has reached a whole new level, but who is behind the Kohli brand? In 2010, 2011, Kohli was nowhere to be seen. He was part of the circle; he was a brat like me. All of a sudden, the system supported him. The management went around him. He also realised that there’s a lot of reputation at stake,” Akhtar said on a YouTube Show Cricket Baaz.

He even compared his credentials with that of Sachin Tendulkar, and said that Master Blaster played in a much difficult era. “It’s not his fault that he’s playing in an era of easy cricket, or if Sachin played in a tougher era or Wasim, Waqar and Inzamam have player a much more competitive brand of cricket. So if he’s scoring runs, what we can say about it?” Akhtar said.

ALSO READ - Shoaib Akhtar Calls Babar Azam 'a Lost Cow' After Loss to England

Recently Akhtar was criticized for showing his support to top Indian batsmen, and not as much to the Pakistani players. To this also he had responded strongly and said, “I criticize India as well. But if Virat Kohli has 12,000 runs, what else you can say, Rohit Sharma has two double centuries in One Day cricket, what can you say. The enemy’s qualities should be known among us. Kohli has become the greatest batsman, what can you say, should I say he is a bad person or he is not a good player,” Akhtar said.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5188 124
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3693 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches

Loading