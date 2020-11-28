Virat Kohli Was Defensive as Captain, but Blaming Him Alone for RCB's Poor Run Not Right: Parthiv Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has said his IPL captain Parthiv Patel was 'defensive' in taking decisions, but stressed he wasn't the only one to be blamed for the franchise's poor show in the tournament over the years.

"He is very attacking player himself. He likes to get on with it. I thought he was slightly defensive in taking those decisions as a captain. Other than that, he has been a very successful India captain, no doubt about it. But if you look around RCB’s records in eight years, it is obviously been a long, long time," Parthiv told cricket.com.

Parthiv added that he wasn't speaking from former cricketers Virender Sehwag or Gautam Gambhir's perspective; Sehwag has backed Kohli as captain while Gambhir has wanted him to be replaced at both the franchise and the Indian T20 team.

"I am sitting at this point of time neither in (Virender) Sehwag’s shoes nor in Gautam Gambhir’s shoes. The franchise should decide on it. I don’t think as players, we have anything to say about it."

Parthiv, who didn't play a single match this season, said blaming Kohli alone wasn't fair.

"I personally felt that we had a team that could win the tournament. Everyone in the camp felt it. We had all the bases covered. Sometimes the playoff games just don’t go your way. Scoring 130 in a playoff game, we came very close. I thought we fought really hard. But as I said, you can’t just blame the captain. There are a lot of other things as well – there is director of cricket, there is head coach – there are a lot of other things involved in it. To blame the captain is also not true (right)," he said.

"I personally feel he (Kohli) should not be the only one held responsible for RCB not winning. The role of Mike Hesson, Simon Katich – quite experienced coaches, been there and thereabouts. There isn’t just one factor that is responsible. I feel Virat is not the only one who is responsible for RCB not winning."