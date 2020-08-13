Virat Kohli Was Surprised I Could Bowl 150 kmph Speed: Mohammad Irfan

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan made heads turn quite literally for his height. At 7 feet 1 inch, he is among the tallest cricketers ever to have played the game.
However, he was not just about height alone. Irfan could bowl fast too, quite literally. Virat Kohli found that out in Pakistan's tour of India in 2012, according to the bowler himself.
"When I toured India for the first time, the Indian players were telling me that their coaches and support staff had told them that I bowl only at 130-135 kph and not at much speed," Irfan told broadcaster Sawera Pasha on her Youtube chat show ‘Cric Cast’.
"Even Virat Kohli told me that the coaches next to him had said to him that I bowl at 130-135 kph only. It’s just that I am tall and will get some bounce but he will survive easily."
However, Kohli was in for a surprise when Irfan upped his speed.
"So when he was sitting with his pads on, he saw that I delivered the first ball at 145-146 kph. So he thought there might be some issue with the speed gun. And then I bowled at 147 kph, so he told me that he asked his coach if he was telling a lie or there was some issue with the speed gun.
"Virat Kohli told this to me face to face. And when I bowled the next one at 148 kph, he told me that he abused the person next to him asking what sort of medium fast bowler I was, as I was bowling at 150 kph."
Irfan played four Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is for Pakistan, picking up 10, 83 and 16 wickets respectively. He last played for Pakistan in a T20I in Australia in November, 2019.
