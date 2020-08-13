Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

126/5 (45.4)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Virat Kohli Was Surprised I Could Bowl 150 kmph Speed: Mohammad Irfan

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan made heads turn quite literally for his height. At 7 feet 1 inch, he is among the tallest cricketers ever to have played the game.

Cricketnext Staff |August 13, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
Virat Kohli Was Surprised I Could Bowl 150 kmph Speed: Mohammad Irfan

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan made heads turn quite literally for his height. At 7 feet 1 inch, he is among the tallest cricketers ever to have played the game.

However, he was not just about height alone. Irfan could bowl fast too, quite literally. Virat Kohli found that out in Pakistan's tour of India in 2012, according to the bowler himself.

"When I toured India for the first time, the Indian players were telling me that their coaches and support staff had told them that I bowl only at 130-135 kph and not at much speed," Irfan told broadcaster Sawera Pasha on her Youtube chat show ‘Cric Cast’.

"Even Virat Kohli told me that the coaches next to him had said to him that I bowl at 130-135 kph only. It’s just that I am tall and will get some bounce but he will survive easily."

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma 'Take a Break', Leave Fans in Splits

However, Kohli was in for a surprise when Irfan upped his speed.

"So when he was sitting with his pads on, he saw that I delivered the first ball at 145-146 kph. So he thought there might be some issue with the speed gun. And then I bowled at 147 kph, so he told me that he asked his coach if he was telling a lie or there was some issue with the speed gun.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli & Tim Paine Best Test Skippers in World, Says India Cap

"Virat Kohli told this to me face to face. And when I bowled the next one at 148 kph, he told me that he abused the person next to him asking what sort of medium fast bowler I was, as I was bowling at 150 kph."

Irfan played four Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is for Pakistan, picking up 10, 83 and 16 wickets respectively. He last played for Pakistan in a T20I in Australia in November, 2019.

India vs PakistanMohammad Irfanvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more