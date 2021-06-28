Virat Kohli Wasn't Singling Out Anyone in Post-Match PC: Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer and now commentator Aakash Chopra has defended Virat Kohli, saying that the team captain wasn’t singling out anyone when he urged team batters to play with a lot more intent in the aftermath of WTC Final loss. After India lost the final, Kohli came into the press conference and questioned the intent of team batter’s intent in a game where they left the team high and dry. Many speculated that Kohli was pointing fingers at senior pros like Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

WTC Final: India Not Winning is Not Completely Virat Kohli’s Fault, Says Pakistan Cricketer

“I don’t think he is singling out people, that Pujara or Rahane played slowly. Maybe he is just talking about a different frame of mind which might have been there in the dressing room, which may not have been that positive. I don’t think he was talking about Pujara and Rahane," he interpreted.

England Legend Kevin Pietersen ‘Getting Closer to Joining Bitcoin World’

”I have got no doubt in my mind that the England series will go good for Rahane and Pujara but everyone has their own style of playing. We must respect that what you get from Pujara, you will not get from Pant and what you get from Rahane, you will not get from Kohli,’’ he added.

Kohli is Not to Blame: Kamran Akmal

Virat Kohli was blasted for his captaincy recently after India’s loss in the WTC Final. But Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal has come out and defended the 32-year-old, saying Kohli might not have won India the WTC but many bilateral series to prove his worth.

“Virat Kohli is a big player and a fantastic captain. He is aggressive and very emotional. Any captain who has come in has only taken Indian cricket forward. It started with Sourav Ganguly, then Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni took over. Yes, everyone has complained that Virat Kohli hasn’t won any ICC trophy. But, apart from that, he has won almost everything. India have won so many series’ under Virat Kohli. He has been a bit unlucky, but I have no doubt over his captaincy credentials. He is a great captain and match-winner,” Akmal said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here