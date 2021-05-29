Virat Kohli Will End Up As Highest Run-Getter in England, Says Monty Panesar

Virat Kohli will be among the top run-getters when India tour England for a five-match Test series, feels Monty Panesar. This series will be preceded by the all-important WTC Final where Kohli & Co will take on New Zealand in Southampton. Former England spinner said Kohli will be winning the battle against England seamer James Anderson.

“Oh, it will be a treat to watch. Two greats of the game going against each other in the toughest format of the game. The battle will be intense. “(I) believe Kohli will again have a great series and will end up the highest run-getter,” Panesar told India Today.

Although he said the same thing that Kiwis will have the advantage because of the Overcast conditions that are on offer. Not to mention, that NZ are already in town and will be playing two Test match against England. No doubts, India will have their task cut out.

“If there will be an overcast condition then Kane Willamson-led New Zealand will have an upper edge, but at the same time the Ageas Bowl has a great drainage system, and if weather permits and the game went on to Day four or five, India would have a great chance to win the championship.”

“What I see, ICC would love to see the final going into the final day. I doubt it will be a green top.”

IPL Resumes in September

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year,” BCCI secy Jay Shah said in a statement.

