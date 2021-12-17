'Virat Kohli Will Have to Prove Himself in South Africa Especially The Way he Was Kicked Out'-Danish Kaneria

Virat Kohli’s explosive pre-departure press conference for the South Africa series provided many revelations that suggest that all is not well between the Test skipper and BCCI. One of the biggest shockers was that Kohli was contacted only one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting, in which he was informed near the end that he would no longer be the ODI captain of Team India.

As relations between Kohli and BCCI look seemingly volatile, several cricketers and legends around the world are weighing in on the likely scenario in the future. Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danesh Kaneria is one of them. He believes that India’s Test series against South Africa will be Virat Kohli’s final opportunity to prove himself as a skipper after being stripped away from the ODI captaincy.

Although the stunning series win in Australia this year is a feather in the cap for the Test captain, the runs continue to elude him. With an average of 28.15, he has only scored 563 runs in 21 innings of 12 matches. Thus, Kaneria thinks the only way Kohli can silence his critics is for him to score runs and lead his team to victory in the Test series, a feat no other Indian skipper has managed to achieve in South Africa.

“For Virat Kohli, it’s a very big tour because India’s never won a [Test] series in South Africa. They’ve won in England and Australia but this time in South Africa, it will be Virat Kohli’s last chance as captain (to win a series in SA).

“He has got to score runs with the bat, he has got to make his team win, and he has to prove himself on the tour especially after the way the BCCI kicked him out (of the ODI captaincy),” said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

India are slated to play three Tests and as many One-Day Internationals in South Africa. The tour kick starts on December 26 with the Boxing Day Test. The last time the team toured South Africa was in 2018 wherein Kohli was the leading run scorer in the three-match Test series with 286 runs. He also scored a hundred and fifty and averaged 47.67. He was also the leading run scorer in ODIs with 558 runs in 6 innings at an average of 186. In the process, he notched up 3 centuries and a half-century to his credit.

Tags: Virat Kohli, India vs South Africa, Danesh Kaneria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OJwGqfl0Wo

