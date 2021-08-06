Virat Kohli Wishes His Dad Was Alive To Meet Daughter Vamika

Team India Captain Virat Kohli has confessed that he wonders how things would have been had his father been around to see his daughter Vamika. A cardiac arrest caused the death of Kohli’s father in 2006.

In a freewheeling conversation with cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who is commentating for Sky Sports in the ongoing Test series against England, Kohli spoke about a number of different topics and even threw light on how he first met with Anushka Sharma.

A short snippet of this interview was shared on social media where Kohli confesses that he did miss his father and the fact that he could not be around to see Vamika. Kohli said, “He hasn’t seen me play. Now with our daughter, I have seen the happiness on my mother’s face. You sit down and think what if he was still here.”

What a week it has been! ✨Spoke to the superstar of world cricket about fatherhood, his love life, spirituality, social media, leadership and ofcourse Team INDIA ❤️Coming soon! 🎥#ENGvIND @imVkohli @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/U0iNQYntzD— DK (@DineshKarthik) August 2, 2021

He then went on to speak about his first interaction with Anushka Sharma. He reminisced how he felt connected when the things they joked about clicked at the first instance. “I joke around with everyone. I was joking around with her as well. She said, ‘it was the first time I saw someone around me joking about the things I have experienced as a child.’ So, that really connected,” the Indian captain said.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since 2017 and they first met during an ad shoot in 2013.

In 2019, he revealed in an interview with American television sports reporter Graham Bensinger that he was quite nervous when he was around Anushka.

“The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say,” he said during the interview.

