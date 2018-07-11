Virat Kohli Won't Get a Hundred in Australia Predicts Pat Cummins

“My brave, bold prediction; I’d say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we’re going to knock them off over here,” Cummins said, as reported by Cricket Network.
McGrath echoed his sentiments and said: “I want to see Australians put pressure on Kohli and just see how he handles it. It’s going to be a good, hard, tough series. Kohli has got a bit of an aggressive attitude, but showed last time he was out here he’s not going to take a backward step.”
The last time the two teams clashed in India, there were quite a few controversies on the field with the Indian skipper even saying that he wouldn’t call the Australian cricketers his friends.
First Published: July 11, 2018, 8:55 AM IST