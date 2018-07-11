Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli Won't Get a Hundred in Australia Predicts Pat Cummins

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 11, 2018, 9:14 AM IST
Virat Kohli Won't Get a Hundred in Australia Predicts Pat Cummins

Kohli scored his maiden Test century against Australia in Adelaide in January 2012. (Image: Reuters)

India go into the series against Australia, starting December 6, with an eye on winning their first Test series Down Under. And the man who will shoulder the responsibilities in the batting department is none other than skipper Virat Kohli. Known to love facing the Australian bowlers, Kohli made quite a statement on the last tour as he hit four centuries. But current fast bowler Pat Cummins and the legendary Glenn McGrath feel that Kohli won’t be able to stop a whitewash.

“My brave, bold prediction; I’d say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we’re going to knock them off over here,” Cummins said, as reported by Cricket Network.

McGrath echoed his sentiments and said: “I want to see Australians put pressure on Kohli and just see how he handles it. It’s going to be a good, hard, tough series. Kohli has got a bit of an aggressive attitude, but showed last time he was out here he’s not going to take a backward step.”

The last time the two teams clashed in India, there were quite a few controversies on the field with the Indian skipper even saying that he wouldn’t call the Australian cricketers his friends.

australia vs india 2018Glenn McGrathIndia vs AustraliaPat Cumminsvirat kohli
First Published: July 11, 2018, 8:55 AM IST

