Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Virat Kohli's 183 Versus Pakistan in 2012 One of His Greatest Innings, Says Gautam Gambhir

Mumbai: Former opener Gautam Gambhir has rated Virat Kohli's stroke-filled 183 against Pakistan in a 2012 Asia Cup match as one of the greatest innings from the Indian captain across three formats.

Cricketnext Staff |August 1, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
Virat Kohli's 183 Versus Pakistan in 2012 One of His Greatest Innings, Says Gautam Gambhir

Mumbai: Former opener Gautam Gambhir has rated Virat Kohli's stroke-filled 183 against Pakistan in a 2012 Asia Cup match as one of the greatest innings from the Indian captain across three formats.

Chasing a big target of 330 in Dhaka, Kohli smashed 183 off just 148 balls, with 22 fours and one six, to guide India to a six-wicket win.

Gambhir, who was dismissed for naught in that game, said, "Virat Kohli has played many unbelievable innings across the three formats, but this (183) is one of his greatest innings from all points of view.

"First of all we were chasing 330, then India was 0/1, and then scoring 183 out of the 330 runs, that too against Pakistan, and that time, he was not that experienced too," said Gambhir on "Best of Asia Cup watch along" show on Star Sports.

In that match, Pakistan had an experienced bowling attack comprising Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz.

Kohli had taken the Pakistani attack to cleaners.

"According to me, I think probably this (183) is one of Virat Kohli's greatest innings, honestly," Gambhir added.

Earlier Gambhir had stated that there is a lot of work to be done as far as Kohli the skipper is concerned. “It is a team sport. You can keep scoring your own runs,” Gambhir said on the Star Sports Show, Cricket Connected. “There are people like Brian Lara who have scored so many runs. There are people like Jacques Kallis who have won nothing. Virat Kohli at the moment has won nothing, to be honest as a leader. He has a lot to achieve,” said the former India opener.

asia cupGautam GambhirIndia vs Pakistaniplipl 2020virat kohli

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4957 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more