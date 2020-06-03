Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Virat Kohli's Ability to Chase Down Totals is Phenomenal: Steve Smith

Smith and Kohli hold the top two spots in the ICC Test rankings.

Cricketnext Staff |June 3, 2020, 10:16 AM IST
Virat Kohli's Ability to Chase Down Totals is Phenomenal: Steve Smith

The relationship between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli has had its ups and downs over the years. It has gone from the brainfade moment during the Bangalore Test to Kohli asking the crowd at The Oval to behave when India played Australia and Smith was given a special reception.

Smith, considered to be right up there as a batsman with Kohli, is full of admiration for the Indian captian.

"Look, I admire Virat a lot. He is an amazing player. You look at his record now, simply incredible. He's done so much for Indian cricket as well. The way they play the game now, the sheer passion he has got for Indian cricket," Smith said during the 'Sony Ten Pitstop' show.

Smith added that Kohli’s willingness to improve is commendable. “I can't say a bad word about him, he is pretty amazing for cricket."

When asked to pick one of Kohli’s best qualities or the one thing he admires most about the Indian captain, Smith said it was Kohli's ability to chase.

“The one thing I admire about him is the way he chases in white-ball cricket. You look at his average in winning chases in ODIs and it is simply phenomenal,” he said.

Smith and Kohli hold the top two spots in the ICC Test rankings.

Steve Smith in a recent interaction also revealed that Australia’s senior players will be ready to assume additional duties like giving throw-downs to teammates in practice if further cost-cutting by Cricket Australia leads to fewer support staff.

India vs Australiasteve smithvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more