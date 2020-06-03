The relationship between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli has had its ups and downs over the years. It has gone from the brainfade moment during the Bangalore Test to Kohli asking the crowd at The Oval to behave when India played Australia and Smith was given a special reception.
Smith, considered to be right up there as a batsman with Kohli, is full of admiration for the Indian captian.
"Look, I admire Virat a lot. He is an amazing player. You look at his record now, simply incredible. He's done so much for Indian cricket as well. The way they play the game now, the sheer passion he has got for Indian cricket," Smith said during the 'Sony Ten Pitstop' show.
Smith added that Kohli’s willingness to improve is commendable. “I can't say a bad word about him, he is pretty amazing for cricket."
When asked to pick one of Kohli’s best qualities or the one thing he admires most about the Indian captain, Smith said it was Kohli's ability to chase.
“The one thing I admire about him is the way he chases in white-ball cricket. You look at his average in winning chases in ODIs and it is simply phenomenal,” he said.
Smith and Kohli hold the top two spots in the ICC Test rankings.
Steve Smith in a recent interaction also revealed that Australia’s senior players will be ready to assume additional duties like giving throw-downs to teammates in practice if further cost-cutting by Cricket Australia leads to fewer support staff.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Virat Kohli's Ability to Chase Down Totals is Phenomenal: Steve Smith
Smith and Kohli hold the top two spots in the ICC Test rankings.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings