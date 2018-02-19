Virat Kohli's Backing Has Helped Fast Bowlers Reap Results: Aaron

That very year, Varun made his debut for India in an ODI against England. Since then it's been close to seven years and the Jharkhand lad has just nine Tests and as many ODIs registered against his name.
After impressing the selectors with his raw pace, Varun lost his place in the national team due to a string of lengthy injuries and since then has not quite been on the Indian team's radar. Having last played for India in 2015, the 28-year-old has not given up just as yet. The bowler, after a really long time has played a full domestic season which obviously has done a world of good to his confidence.
In an exclusive chat with Cricketnext, Aaron said: "It's tough to make a comeback to the national side. I have almost played a full domestic season after a long time which I was really looking forward to. I played the whole Ranji season, then Syed Mushtaq Ali, and now the Vijay Hazare Trophy. A lot of questions used to be raised if I would last the whole season.I have put that to rest now. So there is no concern over my fitness now.
"If you see, in the Ranji Trophy we just played on flat tracks. Not only did I endure that, but I ended up bowling 130 overs in just four games. It was tough, but then I have learnt a lot now playing on those kind of tracks. That has made me evolve as a bowler, and I have come up with a few tricks, which I wouldn't have, if not for these flat tracks."
A fast bowler, or for that matter any bowler who wants to make it to the Indian team needs really solid domestic season, and a good wicket tally too. But Aaron lags a bit in that department as he just has 15 Ranji wickets to his name, from five games. But the pacer is not really worried about that. In fact he is happy with the way he bowled on the batting-friendly pitches.
"We played in Jharkhand mostly and the away games that we played were on good batting tracks too. So all-in-all I think I bowled well. Numbers do matter at the end of the day. I can't go and tell everyone how well I bowled. So I guess I just have to take it with a pinch of salt."
The current crop of pacers in the Indian team are going great guns and Aaron feels that it is a good sign for the team. According to him all the selection in the team is performance-based. In a nutshell, he doesn't take other bowlers as his competitors.
"Competition is something that never really bothers me. Had these things affected me, I wouldn't have been able to make a comeback in 2014. All the bowlers in the team are very good friends. Whoever is bowling well will be picked," he added.
What pleases him the most is, seeing the pacers thrive under skipper Virat Kohli. He feels that it is because of the skipper's backing, that the fast bowlers are now turning out to be such match-winners.
"You saw how the Indian pacers bowled in the last series. The conditions were good and the pacers delivered. That is because Virat supports the pacers well. He loves backing his fast bowlers and that's why India is doing so well on away tours too."
Recently during the IPL Auctions, none of the teams bid for Aaron, but he feels that it could be an opportunity for him to play County Cricket and improve on his bowling. Having said that, the pacer was disappointed and surprised not to be picked by any team.
"I was certainly disappointed, as I had a good season with Kings XI Punjab last year. I got wickets for them too. But then I have put that behind me already and am looking to play some county cricket. Missing out on IPL is no big deal," he signed off.
First Published: February 19, 2018, 8:42 AM IST