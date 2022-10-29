Virat Kohli's Balochi Fan Creates Sand Sculpture, Pics Stun Internet

Pakistan cricket fans were understandably heartbroken last week after arch-rivals India defeated the Babar Azam-led side by four wickets in a nail-biting T20 World Cup encounter. Virat Kohli pulled off a remarkable innings of unbeaten 82 to clinch a win for Team India. Kohli’s brilliant batting mesmerised innumerable Indian cricket fans and followers. However, it will be wrong to ascertain that only Indians were elated to witness one of the finest knocks in T20I cricket.

A fan from the Balochistan region of Pakistan has created a sand art of Kohli as a tribute to his majestic batting. The sand sculpture of Kohli, created by RA Gaddani, has created a big buzz on social media. “A fan of Virat Kohli from Balochistan made this amazing portray of #ViratKohli using sand art to show his love for the greatest cricketer of our time,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing a pic.

A fan of Virat Kohli @imVkohli, from Balochistan made this amazing portray of #ViratKohli𓃵 using sand art to show his love for the greatest cricketer of our time. pic.twitter.com/GlHvI7ALwA — Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) October 28, 2022

Coming back to the match, batting first, Pakistan managed to post a total of 159. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets each in the game. India’s run chase suffered an early blow after losing four wickets within first seven overs. Kohli and Pandya weathered the storm and put up a solid partnership of 113. Pandya was dismissed for 40 in the final over of the match. However, Kohli remained unbeaten till the end of the game. Kohli’s superb innings of 82 in 53 balls comprised six boundaries and four sixes. India eventually scored the winning runs on the final delivery of the encounter.

Kohli carried forward the momentum in the next match and produced another spectacular innings of unbeaten 62 against Netherlands. Kohli slammed three boundaries and two sixes to guide India to a defendable total of 179. Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Axar Patel claimed two wickets to each to earn a convincing 56-run win for India.

ndia will now be up against South Africa on Sunday, in their next Super 12 encounter. In their penultimate group-stage fixture, India will face Bangladesh on November 2 at the Adelaide Oval. Team India will take on Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match on November 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

