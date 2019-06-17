starts in
Skipper Kohli’s Been Practicing This Celebration Since He Was a Kid

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli’s passionate celebrations on the cricket field are well documented, and against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup game at Old Trafford in Manchester he was his usual self. Kohli had plenty of chances to go through his full range of celebrations as Pakistan crumbled under pressure and India romped home to an 89-run win.

The day after the win Kohli posted a picture of himself doing the same celebration as he did against Pakistan when he was a small kid.

Among the reasons for which the win against Pakistan will be special for Kohli is that he became the fastest batsman to score 11,000 runs in ODI cricket. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record and became the fastest to 11,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar needed 276 innings to reach the landmark while Kohli completed it in only 222 ODI innings. He is only the third Indian after Tendulkar and Ganguly to do so. He is also only the ninth cricketer in the world to reach 11,000 ODI runs.

Kohli also completed 1000 runs in ODIs in England when he reached 27 in the tie. His half-century was 51st in ODI cricket. It was also his 4th half-century against Pakistan and third in a World Cup.

The Indian skipper however, could have added to his eventual score of 77 had he not walked and reviewed an appeal by Mohammad Amir when the score read 336/5 because replays showed he had not edged the ball as was adjudged.

Kohli’s next chance to pile on the runs will come against Afghanistan on Saturday (June 22).

