Virat Kohli’s Birthday: Royal Challengers Bangalore Gives A Glimpse Into The Midnight Birthday Bash

India skipper Virat Kohli is ringing his 32nd birthday in Dubai along with his wife Anushka Sharma and fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore members. The star cricketer cut the birthday cake as the clock struck midnight. A few visuals have surfaced online and are being widely shared. In the latest pictures, Virat is seen blowing out the candles as he gets ready to cut the cake. In another picture, we see the RCB skipper getting a cake facial from his teammates.

RCB official Instagram captioned it, “How it started. how it ended Captain Kohli’s birthday celebration was as smashing as his batting! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayViratKohli.”

A video from last night’s celebration has also been shared online by the fan pages dedicated to the cricketer and his actress wife. In the video, mom-to-be Anushka is all smiles and cheers as Virat begins to cut the cake. Other teammates are also clapping and cheering loudly during the celebrations.

Yuzvendra Chahal and his fiancee, Dhanashree Varma are also seen at the birthday party. After cutting the cake, Virat takes the first piece for his wife, who also feeds a bite to her husband. The stunning couple then share a hug.

Wishing Kohli on his birthday, Yuzvendra Chahal posted a photo from the celebrations and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Virat bhaiya. stay blessed and healthy always.”

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Virat bhaiya stay blessed and healthy always A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Nov 4, 2020 at 11:51pm PST

AB de Villiers took to his Instagram story to share a selfie from the bash. It is taken from a moment when AB, birthday boy Virat and other boys were busy smearing cake onto each other’s face. In his heartfelt wish to Virat, AB wrote, “Happy Birthday biscotti! What a super human being you are!!” He also added below,” Somehow I got caught up in the middle of chocolate cake face smash.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore are sitting at fourth place in the league table. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming watch for the Eliminator round.