Virat Kohli's Brother Lashes Out, Tags Perth Hotel Where Indian Team Was Staying In Lengthy Instagram Post

On Monday, Virat Kohli, one of the most popular Indian cricketers was shocked to discover that someone broke into his hotel room and made a video. The moment he posted this on his social media accounts, it became viral within five minutes. The fans were enraged and asked how someone can break into their favorite cricketer’s room, moreover, his brother Vikas Kohli also made his disappointment known on Instagram where he commented on his brother’s post, tagging Crown Plaza the hotel where Indian team was staying in Perth.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” said Kohli in a long Instagram post.

Virat Kohli’s brother’s comment on Kohli’s latest Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/LQijxGa6gS — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, his brother lashed out at the hotel saying someone must take accountability for the breach in privacy. “This is really very unprofessional whom so ever did it, im assuming it must be the hotel staff only , else if its some other fans its a total disaster for the hotel management… WHERE IS THE SECURITY AND PRIVACY OF THE GUEST… this is very alarming,” he commented on Kohli’s post.

The Indian team was in Perth where they were up against South Africa on Sunday. The Western Australian city has hosted several T20 World Cup games, but with India in town, fans across the world flew in to watch them take on South Africa. Earlier there was confusion if it was a hotel staffer or a fan who broke into Kohli’s room, but sources are now saying that it was a hotel staff from Crown Plaza who broke in and recorded the video.

