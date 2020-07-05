Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Brno Rangers

68/9 (10.0)

Brno Rangers
v/s
Moravian CC
Moravian CC*

29/9 (10.0)

Brno Rangers beat Moravian CC by 39 runs
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 8, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan CC *

55/3 (6.0)

Sri Lankan CC
v/s
Punjab Lions CC
Punjab Lions CC

Sri Lankan CC elected to bat
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Raiders *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Raiders
v/s
Brno Raptors
Brno Raptors

Brno Raiders elected to bat

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Virat Kohli's Business Ventures Questioned, BCCI Official Calls it Motivated Attack

Commenting on turn of events, a former India player said that these are things that help miscreants who wish to fix games get into the picture.

IANS |July 5, 2020, 1:41 PM IST
Virat Kohli's Business Ventures Questioned, BCCI Official Calls it Motivated Attack

Sanjeev Gupta wrote to the BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain about Virat Kohli's business ventures and said that it is in violation of the Lodha Panel recommendations. Understandably it hasn't gone down well with board officials who feel that these complaints are motivated.

Speaking to IANS about the complaints over the last couple of years, a BCCI executive said that the pattern is clearly visible. Adding that this is a clear effort to create nuisance and blackmail those who have served the nation with aplomb.

"One look at the complaint email and you know it is motivated. Someone is clearly trying to attack the office bearers of the BCCI and now the captain of Indian team for some hidden reason. With what has happened over the last 6 years, this pattern is clearly visible. I mean just see at the number of addressees on the email and the language, the intention is clearly to scream off the rooftops to malign people who are successful. There's clearly some motivation. For these kinds of complaints the concept of locus standi should be a necessity. Otherwise there will be no end to nuisance and blackmail," the executive pointed.

Commenting on turn of events, a former India player said that these are things that help miscreants who wish to fix games get into the picture. "Can you really rule out the involvement of the betting syndicate in all this? More the confusion, better the scenario for the unwanted elements. It is an attempt to derail BCCI both on and off the field," the cricketer said.

Sources close to the Indian skipper in the know of developments said that the whole turn of events is sad. "Our cricketers have a shelf life and they have to earn what they can during that period. Such kind of malicious complaints will start playing on their minds and performances will suffer. Such people are only interested in publicity with no care for the impact such insinuations can have on the players and their families. These complications are not good for the game and only give rise to babudom," he rued.

Gupta in his complaint to the Ethics Officer has mentioned the Indian captain's involvement with VIRAT KOHLI SPORTS LLP company which has two Directors/Owners namely Virat Kohli & Amit Arun Sajdeh. And CORNERSTONE VENTURE PARTNERS LLP which has three Directors/Owners namely Virat Kohli, Amit Arun Sajdeh and Binoy Bharat Khimji.

Amit Arun SajdehbcciCornerstonedk jainKohli conflict of interestsanjeev guptavirat kohli

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
