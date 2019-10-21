Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

497/9 (116.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

162 (56.2)

South Africa trail by 203 runs
Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 18, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 21 October, 2019

1ST INN

Canada *

62/3 (9.0)

Canada
v/s
Nigeria
Nigeria

Toss won by Canada (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 18: CAN VS NIG

live
CAN CAN
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

21 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

upcoming
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Virat Kohli's Call Whether He Wants Rest for Bangladesh T20s: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly on Monday left it to skipper Virat Kohli to take a call on his availability for the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, starting November 3.

PTI |October 21, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
Kolkata: BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly on Monday left it to skipper Virat Kohli to take a call on his availability for the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, starting November 3.

There is a speculation that Kohli, who has played 48 of the last 56 international games across formats, will take rest for the T20s but come back for the two Test matches in Indore and Kolkata.

"I will meet him on October 24th. I will talk to him like a BCCI president talks to the captain. He is the captain and he can take a call," Ganguly told reporters at the CAB headquarters.

He was all praise for Rohit Sharma, who has been a smash-hit with 529 runs in his kitty, including a maiden double hundred.

"I am very happy for Rohit. I don't need to say that he is a top batsman. We all know what he can do," Ganguly said.

The soon-to-be BCCI president also lauded Umesh Yadav for his hostile spell of fast bowling.

"He has been brilliant. He has varied the length really well as on Indian wickets you don't get a lot of bounce," Ganguly said.

bccisourav gangulyvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SCO v NAM
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more