Virat Kohli's Candid Video Explaining 'Baby Over' Goes Viral

India legend Virat Kohli, who like everybody in India, had spent a lot of time playing street cricket before he turned up for Delhi in Ranji Trophy. Recalling those times, Kohli in a fun video explained the meaning of two slang words which was quite popular in street cricket. One among them is ‘batta’ and the other one ‘baby over.’

The video, titled Do You Know Your Cricket Slang, put the spotlight on Kohli as the batting icon explained the meanings of popular local slang used in Indian street cricket.

Kohli couldn’t hold back the laughter as he narrated the instances in response to local cricket terms, according to a release by his sponsors.

“Batta is a desi and rugged word for chucking,” Kohli said in his response to the term as he spent some light moments off-the-field in a short fun video clip made in association with sportswear brand PUMA, which is the official kit partner of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The amusing video clip brings out the 33-year-old passionate cricketer’s off-the-field personality.

Kohli performed exceedingly well in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 in UAE, slamming a much-awaited 71st century as well as two half-centuries to conclude the tournament as the second-highest run-getter.

