'Indian Team Needs Him': Kohli's Childhood Coach Surprised After Star Opener Wasn't Picked for SA T20Is

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has slammed the Indian selectors for not picking Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. Last week, the BCCI announced an 18-man squad for the bilateral series at home, scheduled to begin on June 9 in Delhi. While all-rounder Hardik Pandya and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik returned to the Indian dressing room, the likes of Dhawan, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi were overlooked.

Dhawan was in a great nick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After making his debut for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the southpaw scored 460 runs at an average of 38.33 in 14 games. Despite performing well, the Delhi cricketer was denied a chance and that left Sharma quite ‘surprised’.

In a conversation with India News, Sharma opined that the Indian team needs him as he provides the fire power at the top of the order.

“I am slightly surprised. I still feel the Indian team needs him [Dhawan], he is an opening batter and gives the left-right combination. And the way he bats, his strike rate is always good. If you give him a role, he definitely works on it because he is a good student of the game and a good team man,” Sharma said.

The renowned cricket coach, who has observed Dhawan from close quarters, believes that the experience of the dynamic batter would be needed in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

“The World Cup is around the corner and we need his experience there and he is a batter who when he plays, wins you the match. I was expecting that he will be there in the World Cup as well,” Sharma further said.

Dhawan has a remarkable batting record in the shortest format of the game. He has represented India in 68 T20Is and has amassed 1759 runs at a strike rate of 126.36. He has 11 half-centuries to his credit.

India’s squad for SA T20Is: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

