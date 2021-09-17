Virat Kohli's Contribution to T20 Cricket was Immense, says Rajeev Shukla

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s decision to step down from the T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup has startled the cricket enthusiasts of the country. Moments after his announcement, social media was flooded with several posts and reactions about Kohli’s decision. While many believed it was the best step, others argued that his leadership skills are unmatched and he would be missed.

And now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla is the latest name in this long list of people to react to this news.

In a social media post on Thursday, Shukla said that Kohli’s contribution to Indian cricket could never be “forgotten” before adding that they respect the dashing batsman’s decision to step down from T20I captaincy. “Virat Kohli’s contribution to the Indian T20 cricket team as captain was immense. It can never be forgotten. This is his personal decision and we respect it,” Shukla tweeted.

Virat Kohli’s contribution to the Indian T20 cricket team as captain was immense. It can never be forgotten. This is his personal decision and we respect it. @imVkohli @BCCI https://t.co/JtGIcJBkom— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 16, 2021

On Thursday evening, Kohli announced his decision that he will quit the leadership role in the shortest format of the game for India.

In his statement, Kohli said that he had taken this decision with a view to managing his workload. The 32-year-old also revealed he discussed the move with India coach Ravi Shastri and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma. Kohli confirmed that he will continue to lead Team India in Tests as well as ODIs.

Kohli took over the captaincy duties from Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2017. The 2021 World Cup is Kohli’s maiden T20 World Cup as a captain.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here