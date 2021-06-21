Virat Kohli’s Dismissal Off Kyle Jamieson Spawns Hilarious Reactions, Fans Want RCB to Cancel New Zealand Pacer’s IPL Contract

In the World Test Championship (WTC) final clash between Indian and New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson emerged as the star bowler. The pacer finished with a five-wicket haul including the scalp of India captain Virat Kohli.

India were looking stable by the time the play on Day 2 ended with 146 runs on board at the loss of 3 wickets.

Kohli was India’s stand-out performer on the second day as he scored 44. It was expected that the 32-year-old will convert it into a big knock on Day 3 but Jamieson ended those hopes with a peach of a delivery.

Kohli was trapped lbw by his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate.

The India skipper challenged the out decision by the on-field umpire and went upstairs, but the review clearly showed the ball hitting the stumps and thus Kohli had to make a long walk back to the Indian dressing room.

While the Kiwis celebrated after catching the big fish, the Indian camp was disheartened. The tall New Zealand seamer seemed to be on cloud 9 after dismissing his RCB skipper.

The dismissal spawned several hilarious memes on social media platform Twitter with few fans asking for Jamieson’t RCB contract to be cancelled his contract/

Others asked to deduct Rs 10 crores from the cricketer’s fees.

Twitter was deluged with hilarious memes from fans,

Here’s our selection of the top:-

Jamieson ki 10 crores Rupaiyya kaato RCB— Cricfam (@cricfam) June 20, 2021

Get Out Kyle Jameson from RCB 😡 pic.twitter.com/WwQ3DsoIgs— Ammar (@Ammar_Returns) June 20, 2021

Cancel his RCB contract.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) June 20, 2021

14 crore leke peeche se maara re RCB captain ko hiii nikaala hai!! pic.twitter.com/lXUe2JDC8o— Charan (@cherri9999) June 20, 2021

Virat Kohli getting out on Kyle Jamison bowling who was in RCB#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/iBadGGDMDg— Rohit (@SomewhereNowhe8) June 20, 2021

Hello @RCBTweets jamieson ka contract khtm kr do, dikhna nahi chahiye wo RCB me ab 😠 pic.twitter.com/YLiUYS4lKF— Science/Cricket wala ladka (@sciencewalaldka) June 20, 2021

At the end of Day 3, New Zealand had put themselves in a decent position after the openers led a solid start. Tom Latham and Devon Conway added 70 runs before being separated.

At stumps, New Zealand were 101/2, trailing India by 116 runs.

