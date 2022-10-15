Virat Kohli's Fan Stabs Rohit Sharma's Supporter to Death in Tamil Nadu After Heated Argument

Cricket is widely followed in India and some fans support some of their favourite players quite blindly, however, sometimes it made them do some wrongdoings and the same thing happened in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday night. A shocking incident happened at Poyyur village in Ariyalur district, where two cricket fans had a debate regarding their favourite cricket players and one allegedly stabbed another to death.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his friend after they had a debate over who is a better cricketer – Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. The debate turned into a brawl as one of them lost his life.

According to the Keelapalur police, Vignesh who was a fan of Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma lost his life. He was apparently having a discussion about cricket with his friend Dharmaraj, a Virat Kohli supporter, in an open area near SIDCO Industrial Estate, near Mallur, on Tuesday night.

“Both had consumed liquor. As per the initial investigation, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter,” police said.

“During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer. On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot,” officials said.

According to a report in Indian Express, Vignesh’s body was spotted on Wednesday morning by workers of SIDCO factory, and they alerted the local police.



The police sent Vignesh’s body to the government hospital in Ariyalur for autopsy while a case has been registered and Dharmaraj.

Meanwhile, two Indian cricket stalwarts are currently in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup. India will play two warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand before their first match against Pakistan on October 23.

