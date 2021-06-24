Virat Kohli's First Twitter Post After WTC Final: 'We Move Ahead Together'

India captain Virat Kohli has came out with his first post since losing the WTC Final. He exhumed confidence as he tweeted this: “This isn’t just a team. It’s a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER"

This isn’t just a team. It’s a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/E5ATtCGWLo— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2021

His tweet comes on the back of a heart-shattering loss to New Zealand in Southampton. Kohli and his team were targeted with some former players even questioning his tactic to use Ishant Sharma in the big match.

Binny, who was the highest wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup in England with 18 scalps, was shocked at the way India bowled on Sunday. So too was his team-mate and another 1983 World Cup winner Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Sandhu said: “The Indians bowled short of length on Sunday but on Tuesday they pitched the ball up. You have to make them play off the front foot. The bowlers may be rusty but you take wickets by pitching it up and letting the batsmen to drive off the front foot.”

Sandhu said that he would have preferred Md Siraj in place of Ishant, despite the latter being the most experienced player in the side and has 300-plus wickets. “Even after playing 100 Tests, Ishant looks like a newcomer to me. He should be leading the attack but Shami is doing that role. Bumrah, too, was disappointing with the ball not seaming,” Sandhu said.

Sharma, for all his experience and on his fourth Test tour of England following 2011, 2014 and 2018, took three for 48 in 25 overs in NZ’s first innings but went wicketless in the second innings. Shami was by far the best Indian bowler who brought India back into the game on Tuesday and finished with 4/76 in 26 overs. The third member of the pace-bowling trio, Bumrah finished wicketless in both the innings after bowling a combined 36.4 overs.

