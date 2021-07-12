Virat Kohli's Fitness Regime Impresses Strength & Conditioning Coach Nick Webb

There is no two-ways about the fact that Virat Kohli is a fitness freak, and this good habit has rubbed off on his whole team. India weren’t a great fielding side and batsman weren’t fast runners between the wicket back in the nineties, but thanks to Kohli, the whole team now sweats it out at the gym and takes a lot of pride in it. India’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Nick Webb vouched for it on Instagram.

Webb decided to take part in an Instagram live where he asked the fans to fire away questions at him. “It’s been a while: Get your thinking cap on and ask away," he wrote in an Instagram story.

When asked about Kohli, he answered this: “Our fierce leader who leaves nothing to chance with his preparation. Virat Kohli embraces being uncomfortable in order to be comfortable out on the field."

There is Pressure on Ravi Shastri to Keep his Job, Says Ex-India Cricketer

Team India coach Ravi Shastri will be under pressure when the team takes on England in the first of the five match Test series starting August 4, feels former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi. India made some huge strides under Shastri, but the best came early this year where India beat Australia in their own backyard. However, the fans can’t forget team’s loss at WTC Final against New Zealand last month.

“This is speculative for sure. It will be wrong to say that Ravi Shastri has not performed well. He has done quite well but if the parameter is winning trophies, we have not done that. But if the Indian team wins the T20 World Cup, it will be impossible to remove Ravi Shastri,” Sodhi said during a discussion on India News.

