Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Virat Kohli's Got Pressure Like Sachin Tendulkar Had from Indian Fans: Ian Gould

One of Gould’s most talked about moments with regards to Indian cricket is when Tendulkar survived an lbw against Saeed Ajmal in the World Cup semi-final of 2011, which he admits he would have given out on if it happened again.

Cricketnext Staff |May 31, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
Virat Kohli's Got Pressure Like Sachin Tendulkar Had from Indian Fans: Ian Gould

Love and adulation from the cricket fraternity is something Virat Kohli is quite used to and one of the most well known umpires Ian Gould compares him to the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Gould, who retired as an international umpire in 2019 after more than a decade at the highest level, is contemplating returning to his position behind the stumps as soon as cricket resumes after the forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The passionate Kohli is rarely seen enjoying a laugh during a game, but Gould is one of the few umpires who have had the pleasure of sharing a light moment with the Indian captain.

“He's a funny man. Yeah, he batted like me a couple of times. I had to tell him off for slogging it. He's a charmer. He's one of those guys who's got, a bit like Sachin Tendulkar, the whole of India on his back, but you wouldn't know,” Gould told Cricinfo.

“You could walk into a restaurant and sit and chat with him for hours. He's a very worldly boy. When you look at Virat, you're thinking male model, pin-up boy, but he knows about the game inside out, the past, history. Lovely guy.”

Kohli and authority haven’t always shared the best dynamics on and off the field. However Gould is happy to have seen him evolve into the present character that he is now.

“I can see why (he’s had run ins with authority). But he's learned to be respectful. He could have continued his career like that and people could be talking totally the opposite about Virat. He's a nice man and the India boys are very, very good people, very respectful.”

One of Gould’s most talked about moments with regards to Indian cricket is when Tendulkar survived an lbw against Saeed Ajmal in the World Cup semi-final of 2011, which he admits he would have given out on if it happened again.

coronavirus pandemiccricketIan Gouldumpirevirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more