Virat Kohli's Got Pressure Like Sachin Tendulkar Had from Indian Fans: Ian Gould
One of Gould’s most talked about moments with regards to Indian cricket is when Tendulkar survived an lbw against Saeed Ajmal in the World Cup semi-final of 2011, which he admits he would have given out on if it happened again.
Virat Kohli's Got Pressure Like Sachin Tendulkar Had from Indian Fans: Ian Gould
One of Gould’s most talked about moments with regards to Indian cricket is when Tendulkar survived an lbw against Saeed Ajmal in the World Cup semi-final of 2011, which he admits he would have given out on if it happened again.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings