Virat Kohli's Impromptu On-Field Dance Steals The Show At Indore Test

Be it with his swashbuckling batting or on-field antics, Virat Kohli leaves no stone unturned to enthral his fans. In the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India might have failed to pull off a desirable start, but Kohli’s entertaining persona was once again on display.

During Australia’s batting on the first day, the former Indian captain suddenly broke into an impromptu dance performance while fielding. As soon as his hilarious moves were shown on the giant screen, the crowd at the Holkar Stadium went on to cheer for him. The incident soon became a trending topic across social media, garnering numerous reactions from the internet population.

Indian batters were taken down to their knees on the opening day of the Indore Test. The hosts were completely baffled while dealing with the dual bounce of the pitch and folded up their first innings with a mere score of 109 runs. The Indian bowlers also struggled a lot in the initial phase thanks to a well-composed partnership between Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. The duo made things difficult for them before Ravindra Jadeja’s mystic spell came to the rescue.

Owing to the disappointing start, India were on the back foot, which resulted in a tense scenario among the Indore crowd. The situation was quite the same on the field with Indian cricketers battling hard to put up more pressure on the Australian batters. In between all of these, Kohli’s funky dance performance did nothing but brought some moments of relief and happiness to everyone. It also caught the attention of skipper Rohit Sharma, who could not stop laughing as well.

Virat Kohli could not contribute anything notable to India’s first-innings total. He survived just 52 deliveries and managed 22 runs before Aussie youngster Todd Murphy trapped him for an LBW. Having got to bat in four innings so far in the series, the batting maestro has recorded 98 runs. His only notable score came in the Delhi Test, in which Kohli made an 84-ball 44 in India’s first innings.

Coming back to the Indore Test, Australia were bundled out for 197 runs in the first session of the second day. Jadeja continued his red-hot form and grabbed four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets each.

