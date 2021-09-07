Virat Kohli's India Does It Again, Wins Test Despite Getting Bundled Under 200

After they were bundled out at a paltry total of 191 in the first innings, the Indians side bounced back brilliantly to not only notch up more than 450 runs in the second innings at The Oval but also knock over England for 210 runs to win the match and go 2-1 up in the series.

England frittered away the advantage in their first innings despite taking a lead of 99 runs. However, with the surface flattening out significantly, India batted sensibly in their second dig and posted a formidable total. Led by the efforts of Rohit Sharma, who scored his first century overseas, the Indian batting finally came to the fore and posted 466 runs on the board.

This is the second time in the history of Indian cricket when the Indian side, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, has managed to win a Test game even when they were bowled out for less than 200 runs in the first innings. Against South Africa, back in 2018, India were dismissed for 187 runs, but on a treacherous pitch, the Indian bowlers made life miserable for the hosts, winning the game.

Led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India bundled out South Africa for 194 in their first innings. The visitors then posted 247 runs in the second innings and set South Africa a challenging score of 241 runs. However, the task proved to be too far-fetched for the hosts as they sent packing for 177 runs and India won the match by 63 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the man of the match who as bagged eight wickets in the match across both innings.

