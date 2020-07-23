Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Virat Kohli's Instagram Milestone: India Captain Celebrates 1000th Post, Thanks Fans

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has expressed gratitude towards his fans for their love and support as he shared his 1000th post on Instagram on Thursday.

IANS |July 23, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
Virat Kohli's Instagram Milestone: India Captain Celebrates 1000th Post, Thanks Fans

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has expressed gratitude towards his fans for their love and support as he shared his 1000th post on Instagram on Thursday.

"2008, 2020. With many learnings along the way, I'm grateful for your love and support you guys have shown me. Here's to the #1000thPost," Kohli said on Instagram along with an image.

In the photoshopped image, a young Kohli is seen fist-bumping with the current version of the Indian skipper.

Kohli is one of the most followed Indians on Instagram with 69.4 million followers. He remains the only cricketer in the top-10 list of the highest-earning athletes on Instagram.

The 31-year-old, who made his international debut in 2008, has so far played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is in which he has scored 7240, 11867 and 2794 runs respectively. He has 70 international hundreds to his name (27 in Tests and 43 in ODIs). The right-handed batter is currently at the No.1 spot in ODIs, No.2 in Tests and No. 10 in T20Is in ICC Rankings.

Kohli captained India to victory in a Test series in Australia last year and in his captaincy, India have developed one of the most potent fast bowling units in the world.

