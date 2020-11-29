India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Joint Second-Longest Stretch Without an ODI Ton Adds to India's Woes

- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
AUS
IND338/9(50.0) RR 7.78
Australia beat India by 51 runs
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended238/3(20.0) RR 11.9
NZ
WI166/9(20.0) RR 11.9
New Zealand beat West Indies by 72 runs
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Joint Second-Longest Stretch Without an ODI Ton Adds to India's Woes
Virat Kohli has now NOT registered an international hundred in his last 24 innings. He has aggregated 839 runs at an average of 39.95 in these matches.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: November 29, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
Virat Kohli is one of the best ODI batsman of all-time - up there with the likes of the great Sir Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers who would follow in any comprehensive analysis of the top batsmen in the format. It is natural that for a batsman who has set such high standards, broken so many records and set some impossible to reach milestones, any deviation from that level will lead to scrutiny and analysis. Kohli scored 89 off 87 deliveries against Australia, top-scoring for India in the second ODI at the SCG. But for someone, who is arguably the greatest chaser in ODI history, he would be disappointed at the manner and the timing of his wicket.
India had an outside chance for a record-breaking chase as long as he was there at the crease. He needed to get one of his big hundreds today, as he has in the past, on several occasions, but it was not to be.
Subsequently, India lost their 5th consecutive ODI and more significantly the second bilateral series in a row for the first time since October 2015 (South Africa) - January 2016 (Australia).
Also Read: Steve Smith Stars Again as Australia Clinch ODI Series against India
Kohli has now NOT registered an international hundred in his last 24 innings. He has aggregated 839 runs at an average of 39.95 in these matches. These include 7 fifties but not even a single three-digit score. For a batsman who has recorded 70 hundreds in 462 international matches, ie a hundred every 6.6 innings, these numbers are a big aberration.
Including the ongoing ODI series in Australia, Kohli has not recorded a century in his last 4 series (in New Zealand, at home against Australia and West Indies).
This is a rare phenomenon – Kohli has failed to score a hundred in three (or more) consecutive series/tournaments only on three occasions before in his ODI career – this shows his remarkable consistency in the format but also showcases the current dip in his form.
The Indian skipper had a batting average of less than 30 in two of the last three ODI series he played – against West Indies at home and against New Zealand away.
Also Read: Lack of Wickets in Powerplay Affecting Team India Adversely
Kohli has not been in great form in other formats too. He has failed to register a fifty in 6 T20I matches in 2020 - a format where his record, like in ODI cricket, places him amongst the very best in history. Kohli could just muster 38 runs in 4 innings in the Test series in New Zealand.
Comparing Kohli's current stretch to his previous stretch of a similar number of 24 international matches there is a significant difference! He had aggregated 1353 runs at an average of 71.21 including 4 hundreds and 8 fifties.
The thing with Kohli is that, like today against Australia at the SCG, he does not look he is not at his best. Such is his greatness that even when not at his peak, he still has the capability to win matches for India. But numbers don't lie and in Kohli's case they do reveal a story.
Kohli's average places him at number 23 amongst the 37 batsmen who have scored a minimum of 400 international runs since the 6th of December, 2020 (from when Kohli's bad patch started).
These patches of 'indifferent form' have been very rare in what has been a glorious career for Kohli. In fact, he has had only two bad patches in a little over 12 years of international cricket and 462 innings.
Also Read: Pleased to Wrap Up the Series in Two Games - Aaron Finch
Kohli has gone through a period of 20 or more innings without scoring an international hundred just twice before in his career - he went hundred-less in 24 innings from the 27th of February, 2011 to the 11th of September, 2011 before registering a ton against England in an ODI in Cardiff on the 16th of September.
The second such phase - and the longest one in Kohli's career - lasted for 25 innings between the Asia Cup in Bangladesh (28th February, 2014) to the ODI home series against the West Indies (11th October, 2014).
Kohli bounced back in fine style after each of his previous two bad phases in international cricket. Indian cricket fans will be hoping their captain will be third time lucky too!
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5878
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4110
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking