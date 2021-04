Virat Kohli’s Latest Photo is a Proof That he is a Hands-on Dad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Kushaal Wadhwani made his 100th post on Instagram special by sharing a picture with Indian cricket team and RCB captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. In the happy picture which has been clicked in a gym at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, all three of them can be seen happily posing for the lens. On a closer look at the photo, one can notice that there is a burp cloth on Virat’s shoulder.

In the picture, captain Kohli is clad in a white round neck t-shirt with a pair of black shorts which he has teamed up with white sneakers and socks of the same colour. Anushka is clad in a summery Mango colour dress while Kushaal is seen in the RCB shirt which he has teamed with black shorts. Virat, Anushka and Vamika are currently staying in the IPL bio bubble. This is the first time that Vamika has accompanied Virat for a cricket tour.

As is well known, Virat had taken paternity leave at the time when his little princess Vamika was about to be born. The Indian skipper had missed the Australian Test to make sure that he does not miss the special moment. Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika on January 11, this year. The new mother had shared an adorable family picture, for revealing her little one’s name.

In terms of performance, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been doing quite well with four out of five wins to their credit. The only match that the team have lost was their latest one on April 25, against Chennai Super Kings. Virat-led team was defeated by 69 runs. The captain of RCB was unable to perform in the match that took place at Wankhede Stadium, after he got out after scoring eight runs from seven balls.

Bangalore are scheduled to face Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 27 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start from 7:30 PM IST.

