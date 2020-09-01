Virat Kohli's Love for Test Cricket is Great PR for the Format: David Gower

Former England captain David Gower is impressed by Virat Kohli's love for Test cricket, saying the Indian cricket team captain's passion for the game's longest format is 'great PR'.
“Virat Kohli as the leading player of the world calling Test cricket as the toughest and most important form is great PR for the format,” he told the show Off-The-Field.
Gower also picked his best Test XI from the current day players. "Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli will be the instant picks for him and there are no two ways about it."
He also picked Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith as a part of the team. "If a current day spinner is to be chosen it would be between Ravichandran Ashwin or Nathan Lyon," he further added.
He also said that the captain of his Best Test XI consisting of modern players would be Kohli, adding he admired his 'passion and absolute drive'.
"If I have to pick a Captain for the team it will surely be Virat Kohli, what I like about Virat apart from his talent is his passion and absolute drive.
"Cricket is still a game where you can be a brilliant individual within the team but too much of individuality can also be harmful but Virat is an extraordinary individual contributing to the team.”
Speaking about the IPL, Gower said, "I think overall IPL has been very good for cricketers both for the homegrown and the international players. Ever since the games have got shorter from the time of the invention of ODI, fielding has become incredible.
"I think T20 has changed a lot since the first days of IPL when IPL was taking some of the great players from around the world at the end of their career. But now, one wants the young players. I feel it is a very good training ground for players."
