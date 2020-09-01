Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

129/5 (15.0)

England need 62 runs in 30 balls at 12.4 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

102/7 (16.4)

Warwickshire need 57 runs in 20 balls at 17.1 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

168/7 (19.2)

Sussex beat Middlesex by 3 wickets

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

Virat Kohli's Love for Test Cricket is Great PR for the Format: David Gower

David Gower is impressed by Virat Kohli's love for Test cricket, saying the Indian team captain's passion for the game's longest format is 'great PR'.

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Virat Kohli

Former England captain David Gower is impressed by Virat Kohli's love for Test cricket, saying the Indian cricket team captain's passion for the game's longest format is 'great PR'.

“Virat Kohli as the leading player of the world calling Test cricket as the toughest and most important form is great PR for the format,” he told the show Off-The-Field.

Gower also picked his best Test XI from the current day players. "Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli will be the instant picks for him and there are no two ways about it."

Also Read: Expectant Father Virat Kohli Likely for Australia Tour Later This Year

He also picked Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith as a part of the team. "If a current day spinner is to be chosen it would be between Ravichandran Ashwin or Nathan Lyon," he further added.

He also said that the captain of his Best Test XI consisting of modern players would be Kohli, adding he admired his 'passion and absolute drive'.

"If I have to pick a Captain for the team it will surely be Virat Kohli, what I like about Virat apart from his talent is his passion and absolute drive.

"Cricket is still a game where you can be a brilliant individual within the team but too much of individuality can also be harmful but Virat is an extraordinary individual contributing to the team.”

Also Read: 'Had Some Success Against Virat In 2014, Then He Came Back A Completely Different Player'

Speaking about the IPL, Gower said, "I think overall IPL has been very good for cricketers both for the homegrown and the international players. Ever since the games have got shorter from the time of the invention of ODI, fielding has become incredible.

"I think T20 has changed a lot since the first days of IPL when IPL was taking some of the great players from around the world at the end of their career. But now, one wants the young players. I feel it is a very good training ground for players."

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
