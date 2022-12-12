Virat Kohli's Mindset And Attitude Always Remained Same: KL Rahul Backs Former Captain to Regain Red-ball Form

KL Rahul feels that batting maverick Virat Kohli will take confidence into the Test series from the third ODI against Bangladesh where he scored his 44th ODI century. The premier India batter has regained form in recent times as he was the leading run-getter in T20 World Cup and followed it with a ton against Bangladesh which was his first in almost three years in ODI cricket.

However, Kohli has not been at his best in red-ball cricket in recent times. He has scored a few crucial half-centuries but failed to convert them into triple-digit scores.

Rahul came in support of Kohli and suggested that the Indian team has not played much red cricket this year and the 34-year-old has regained his form in white-ball cricket which will reflect in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

“We haven’t really played too much Test cricket for you to pass that statement. He’s been in good form; he’s done really well for us in T20 cricket. Recently, he got that hundred against Bangladesh here. Obviously, he will take some confidence into the Test matches as well," Rahul said in the press conference.

Rahul called Kohli a great player and said that his mindset and attitude have always remained the same during tough times.

“He’s been around for so long. He is such an experienced player; he knows what to do. His mindset and attitude has always remained the same. The passion he has for the game, the commitment he gives for the team, has been on show for everyone to see. He’s a great player. He has always found ways to get runs and I am sure he will do that again,” he added.

While Rahul also talked about Rohit Sharma who sustained a thumb injury in the second ODI against Bangladesh and has been ruled out of the first Test. The flamboyant opener said that the team will miss the services of the skipper in the opening match and hopes he returns for the second Test.

“Obviously, Rohit Sharma is a very important player for us. He’s very experienced and is the captain. When a captain gets injured, it’s something that the team will really miss. Fingers crossed, we hope he can come back for the second Test,” he added.

