Virat Kohli's New Motivational Post has Wife Anushka Sharma's Approval

India captain Virat Kohli, just a couple of days back, posted a motivational post across his social media. The post showed a 2018 picture when he scored a century in the first Test against England at Edgbaston. Although, India lost that match, it was a big moment for Kohli who had a terrible record in England four years earlier. The post showed how much doing well in England means to him; wife Anushka Sharma too posted a her remarks on that post which is becoming viral by the minute.

This is what Anushka posted:

India captain had come out with yet another motivational post ahead of the all-important England Test series where India will take on the hosts in a five-match series, starting August 4. “Remember who you are and don’t let ANYONE convince you otherwise," Kohli captioned the post with his image where he can be seen celebrating his century at Edgbaston. He had a poor outing 2014 England tour, but came back strongly, slamming a couple of centuries in the same country in 2018. Edgbaston where it all begun.

‘Bloody Frustrating’-Ravi Shastri Not a Fan of UK Covid Protocols

Durham: India head coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday expressed his disappointment at 10-day isolation rules for anyone who comes in contact of a COVID-19 positive person as it happened with bowling coach Bharath Arun, who has already completed his vaccination course. Arun, along with senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and stand bye opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, had to remain in isolation for 10 days as per UK Health protocols as they had been in contact with throwdown specialist-cum-masseur Dayanand Garani.

The trio were back in the team bubble on Saturday after completing their mandatory isolation period of one and half weeks. This was despite all of them testing negative during RT-PCR tests.

