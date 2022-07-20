'Virat Kohli's Passion for Game Makes Him Stand Apart': Kamran Akmal Slams Former India Skipper's Critics

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has joined the bandwagon of cricketers who came in support of under-fire Virat Kohli in recent times. The former India captain is going through a lean patch with the bat and several critics have raised questions about his place in the team. While some international stars including Rohit Sharma, Kevin Pietersen, Babar Azam and Shoaib Akhtar have also backed him to regain his form.

Kohli has been rested for the upcoming white-ball tour to West Indies despite an underwhelming show against England. Kohli managed to get 12 runs off two T20Is he played and the lean patch continued in the ODIs where he registered scores of 16 and 17.

Akmal heaped huge praise on the Indian batting maestro and said he is a different player altogether but said that everyone goes through a rough patch.

“He’s a different player altogether. Everyone goes through these phases. Some players endure it for a brief period, some go through it for long,” Akmal said on paktv.tv.

Akmal further slammed the critics who are raising questions about his place in the team and said that Kohli needs one big knock to regain his form.

“He only needs one big innings. His belief, his passion for the game, makes him stand apart. Do you think that a player who has 70 centuries will listen to those asking for his ouster from the side? People who have played 1-2 matches are now giving opinions on him. I can only laugh,” said Akmal further.



The wicketkeeper batter further said that a player is his own coach and Kohli have to figure out all the issues by himself and remain focused.

“Footwork, bat swing, head position, shoulder.. everything comes into place. A player figures all these things out on his own. You have to keep your mind positive. Think about what you did right in your past. There will be a lot of opinions but you got to keep focus intact. A player is his own coach,” said Akmal.

