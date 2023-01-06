'Virat Kohli's Presence Will Help Players Like Ishan Kishan Excel': Krishnamachari Srikkanth

1983 World Cup-winning cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that Virat Kohli’s presence in the team is crucial for young players like Ishan Kishan to excel in the ODI format. Kohli is often regarded as one of the best batters in modern-day cricket as he has smacked 72 international centuries so far in his career. The batting maverick has been the most integral part of the Indian set-up across formats in the last decade.

After the back-to-back debacle in ICC tournaments, the pressure is sky-high on the Indian team to reclaim the glory in this year’s ODI World Cup. Kohli was part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning side and the 2023 mega ICC event will be his fourth 50-over WC.

Srikkanth suggested that India should find explosive players like Ishan Kishan who recently smashed the fastest double century in ODI cricket. However, the veteran cricketer and former India selector also suggested that Kohli has to be part of the set-up as he will be the one who has to play the anchor role which Gautam Gambhir played in 2011.

“What role clarity do we need to give them? Look at Ishan Kishan for example, how he hits the ball, he has even scored a double century recently. Just tell these players to go out there and play your game, don’t restrict them. Just like Ishan Kishan, you need two or three more players who aren’t afraid to express themselves, that’s number one. All-rounders, batting all-rounders, bowling all-rounders are required in this line-up. There should be a combination of these players in the team. And what about ODI cricket? Just like Gautam Gambhir has played a major role of anchor in the past, the same way Virat Kohli will play that role this time around", Srikkanth told Star Sports.

The veteran opener, who was known for his fearless shot-making, said that it’s important to give freedom to the players and that the team management should instil belief in the side.

“He will help players like Ishan Kishan excel just as he got a century when Kishan got a double century. It’s all about freedom, giving your players the freedom, do what you want, play your game even if you get out, that’s the approach the team should have", he further added.

