'RCB win match, Russell wins plaudits' - Twitter Goes Berserk After Kohli, Russell Fire

Loading...
Saw another super cricket match at the best venue in the country .. what a ground what a cricketing pitch..@imVkohli decision of steel to bowl moen ali..@BCCI
— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 19, 2019
24 off 4. And I honestly thought Russ would do it — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 19, 2019
big takeway from today - if robin falters, even the most lethal batman can't get it done #KKRvRCB — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 19, 2019
Maybe if Russell shoulder wasnt hurting, he might have won this too for KKR but that would have been unfair, This KKR team didnt deserved to win. Russell have won them undeserving games before too. — M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) April 19, 2019
Earlier, Royal Challengers were asked to bat first. Without AB de Villiers, it was a team which was going to depend on Virat Kohli even more and the captain led from the front.
VIRAT!!!!!!!!!!!🎉🎉🎉 you little biscuit @imVkohli Top knock from @MoeenaliAli as well👏Bowlers to follow through what’s been a very good 1st half — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 19, 2019
What a knock, Virat Kohli! Outstanding acceleration after a workmanlike 50. Last 50 off 17 balls! #KKRvRCB — Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 19, 2019
That was really enjoy watching that @imVkohli hundred. Quite a few interesting knocks in this years #viviipl where openers are seeing the importance of batting through the innings or going deep. Let’s see if @RCBTweets can defend this total. — ian bishop (@irbishi) April 19, 2019
Most centuries in Twenty20 cricket as captain: 6 - Michael Klinger 5 - VIRAT KOHLI 3 - Chirs Gayle#IPL2019 #KKRvRCB — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 19, 2019
One way of looking at this game is that @imVkohli has put tremendous pressure on his own bowlers. 😀😀😀 @StarSportsIndia #RCBvKKR @Live_IPL12 — wv raman (@wvraman) April 19, 2019
Fantastic Ton Champ. King Kohli Reigns in Eden Gardens. What a treat for fans turning up. #KKRvRCB. #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/tXtREpimr9 — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) April 19, 2019
Played King of Eden. @imVkohli 🙌🏼 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 19, 2019
#ViratKohli on fire !! What a delight to watch when in full flow #rcb — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) April 19, 2019
Virat Kohli from 37 off 32 onwards: 6111111141424611612642114W Not a single dot ball till he got out. 63 runs off 26 balls. He was scoring at a run-rate of 6.93, lifted it to 14.54. Insane acceleration from the moment he hit Dre Russ for a pulled six #KKRvRCB #IPL2019 — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 19, 2019
Earlier, Kohli played himself in while Moeen Ali went hammer and tongs to lift the side.
Sunil Narine has now taken 16 wickets against RCB in IPL - the most by an overseas player against them, surpassing Albie Morkel's tally of 15 wickets. #KKRvRCB — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 19, 2019
He is good player, leader of Uttar Pradesh but people just trolled for one run-out during last match. Hoping he do well and utilize the opportunity giving by the management. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 19, 2019
Looking at Moeen Ali smash Kuldeep for 27 runs in an over and then get out, it would have been brilliant to be a fly in the wall when Virat Kohli, the RCB captain and Virat Kohli, the Indian captain have a go at each other.#IPL2019 #KKRvRCB — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 19, 2019
Moeen’s knock has gobsmacked KKR, could be a game-changer... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 19, 2019
Kuldeep Yadav has taken 4 wickets in 9 matches this season....even Siraj has had a better season than him — JSK (@imjsk27) April 19, 2019
Kuldeep Yadav has taken 4 wickets in 9 matches this season....even Siraj has had a better season than him — JSK (@imjsk27) April 19, 2019
In reply, KKR lost their top order in no time and things didn’t look promising for them as Dale Steyn picked two of the first three to fall.
He's back and how 💪 Welcome back to the IPL, @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/Et6XvsFhkL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2019
Surprised that @DaleSteyn62 wasn’t initially picked up in the @IPL auction. Making a statement with his performance tonight. #RCB look a lot stronger with him in the side. #KKRvsRCB — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 19, 2019
Kohli and Steyn happy. Gill sad. Mixed emotions about that dismissal. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 19, 2019
Just 3 overs into IPL 2019, Steyn has made more impact than any other Banglore fast bowler in this season. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 19, 2019
"Robin Uthappa torture on KKR is finally over" Sunny G firing all boxes !! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 19, 2019
Kul-Cha have already conceded 104 runs in 7 overs tonight. Kinda scary for an Indian Cricket fan. #KKRvRCB #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 19, 2019
Andre Russell tried his best but always had too much to do.
What a game though. None among RCB and KKR were able to score in the first half of their innings but went berserk in the last 10 overs. All thanks to Russell and Rana for putting the spark in the game. #KKRvRCB — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 19, 2019
#RCB win match, Russell wins plaudits — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 19, 2019
The muscle man @Russell12A was just phenomenal as he has been for @KKRiders in his every outing, no love lost but gained a lot more of people's respect & it was heartwarming to see him performing so well despite being in so much pain, COURAGEOUS LEGEND DRE RUSS. #KKRvRCB #ipl — ᖇƖᘔᗯᗩᑎ ᗩᒪƖ (@PagalBachcha) April 19, 2019
What an insane game of cricket 😳 Dre Russ wow bro insane!!!! #KKRvRCB #IPL12 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 19, 2019
61 runs were needed off the last 3 overs and bowling team was worried, in fact, very worried.
Take a bow, Andre Russell. #KKRvRCB
— Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) April 19, 2019
First Published: April 20, 2019, 5:45 AM IST