Virat Kohli’s Record as India’s T20I Captain – Six Series Wins; Second-Most Runs as Skipper

With the T20 World Cup set to be Virat Kohli’s swansong as India’s T20 captain, the 32-year-old has a chance to leave on a high if India manage to win this year’s edition in the UAE. While India’s record under Kohli in T20Is has been good, Kohli the skipper is still searching for his first ICC trophy, and what better opportunity and motivation of him to break the jinx than to win the trophy this time around. Virat Kohli has potentially seven more matches to lead India in the format, and even though he will not be able to surpass MS Dhoni’s as India’s most successful T20I captain in terms of win, he can very well aim to match Dhoni’s achievement from 2007.

Virat Kohli: ‘King Kohli’ Trends After The Skipper Decides to Step Down as India’s T20 Captain

Virat Kohli has led India in 45 matches winning 27 and losing 14 while two matches have ended in no results and two have been tied. That makes Kohli India’s second most successful T20 captain in terms of wins. Dhoni leads the tally with 41 wins in 72 matches. Overall, Kohli is eighth on the list of captains with most matches in T20Is. Incidentally, the most successful captain in the format is Afghanistan’s Asghar Afgan with 42 wins in 52 matches. Virat Kohli’s win percentage of 65.11 is rivaled only by Afghan (81.73) in the format.

Virat Kohli to Step Down as India’s T20I Captain After World Cup

Most wins by captains in T20Is: Matches Played Matches Won Player Name 42 Asghar Afghan 52 41 MS Dhoni 72 37 Eoin Morgan 64 29 Sarfaraz Ahmed 37 27 Virat Kohli 27 27 Daren Sammy 27

Most matches as captain Player Span Mat Won Lost Tied NR % MS Dhoni (INDIA) 2007-2016 72 41 28 1 2 59.28 EJG Morgan (ENG) 2012-2021 64 37 24 2 1 60.31 WTS Porterfield (IRE) 2008-2017 56 26 26 0 4 50 Asghar Afghan (AFG) 2015-2021 52 42 9 1 0 81.73 AJ Finch (AUS) 2014-2021 49 23 24 0 2 48.93 KS Williamson (NZ) 2012-2021 49 23 24 1 1 48.95 DJG Sammy (WI) 2011-2016 47 27 17 1 2 61.11 V Kohli (INDIA) 2017-2021 45 27 14 2 2 65.11 Shahid Afridi (ICC/PAK) 2009-2018 44 19 24 1 0 44.31 F du Plessis (SA/World) 2012-2019 40 24 15 1 0 61.25

Stat courtesy: Cricinfo

Kohli has scored the most T20I runs by an Indian skipper and with 1502 T20I runs, he is fourth among captains with the most runs in T20Is. Kohli was also the quickest to 1000 T20I runs as a captain, reaching the milestone in just 30 innings. As skipper, Kohli is at the top of the list for most fifties registered in the format with 12, followed by Babar Azam (11), Aaron Finch (11), and Kane Williamson (11).

Captains with most T20I runs Player Name Runs Scored Aaron Finch 1589 Virat Kohli 1502 Kane Williamson 1383 Eoin Morgan 1371 Faf Du Plessis 1273

Virat remains the only India skipper to have registered series wins in the format in the SENA nation. India won 5-0 in New Zealand in 2020, 2-1 in Australia in 2020, 2-1 in England in 2018, and 2-1 in South Africa in 2018.

Virat Kohli as Captain in T20Is:

Won T20 Series in ENG (2-1)

Won T20 Series in NZ (4-0)

Won T20 Series in AUS (2-1)

Won T20 Series in SA (2-1)

Won T20 Series in SL (1-0)

Won T20 Series in WI (3-0)

