Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

Virat Kohli's Reign Continues on Top, Labuschagne Breaks Into Top 5 in Tests

India skipper Virat Kohli has maintained his numero uno spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batsmen. Kohli, had in the first week of December, reclaimed the top spot from Australia's Steve Smith after the latter took the top spot post his Ashes heroics.

IANS |December 16, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
Virat Kohli's Reign Continues on Top, Labuschagne Breaks Into Top 5 in Tests

Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli has maintained his numero uno spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batsmen. Kohli, had in the first week of December, reclaimed the top spot from Australia's Steve Smith after the latter took the top spot post his Ashes heroics.

The 31-year-old, who had struck 136 in the Day-Night Kolkata Test against Bangladesh last month to reach 928 points, is now 17 points ahead of Smith who returned with scores of 43 and 16 in the first Test against New Zealand which Australia won by 296 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have also maintained their respective 4th and 6th spot in the rankings where Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Babar Azam have moved upwards.

Labuschagne, who narrowly missed joining Pakistan's Zaheer Abbas and Mudassar Nazar in scoring at least 150 in three successive Test innings, has gained three slots to occupy fifth place. He has overtaken compatriot David Warner and is the second-highest ranked Australia batsman after Steve Smith.

Azam has reached the top 10 for the first time, moving from 13th to ninth position after his unbeaten knock of 102 in the drawn Rawalpindi Test against Sri Lanka. He is currently No.1 in the T20I rankings and has enjoyed a best ranking of second in the ODIs.

In the ICC World Test Championship, Australia are on 216 points in the points table led by India while New Zealand remain on 60.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka got 20 points each for the draw. Sri Lanka are on 80 points, having drawn a preceding two-match series against New Zealand to get 60 points, while Pakistan have their first points after having lost both Tests of their recent series in Australia.

iccindia vs west indies 2019Marnus Labuschagnevirat kohli

Related stories

Sachin Tendulkar Finds Hotel Worker Who Gave him Batting Advice
Cricketnext Staff | December 16, 2019, 6:02 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar Finds Hotel Worker Who Gave him Batting Advice

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

MDV v BHU
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

USA v SCO
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more