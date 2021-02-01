Virat Kohli's Reply to Photo With Daughter Vamika and Wife Anushka Sharma Is Winning the Internet

Earlier today Anushka Sharma posted the first picture of her daughter Vamika, with husband Virat Kohli standing beside her, and needless to say, the photo went viral within minutes of the post appearing on social media. While fans, friends, and colleagues alike poured in their wishes for the happy family, it was the comment on Virat Kohli on Sharma's post that win winning the internet.

Earlier today Anushka Sharma posted the first picture of her daughter Vamika, with husband Virat Kohli standing beside her, and needless to say, the photo went viral within minutes of the post appearing on social media. While fans, friends, and colleagues alike poured in their wishes for the happy family, it was the comment on Virat Kohli on Sharma's post that win winning the internet.

Virat Kohli, Anuskha Sharma Share First Picture With Daughter Vamika; Hardik Pandya Reacts

Replying to the Instagram post Kohli wrote, " My whole world in one frame with a heart emoji. The post itself has got nearly 31 million (and counting) likes on Instagram and Kohli comment's alone has got near to 60K likes.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya, who also recently became a father reacted with the heart emoji on Anushka's Instagram post.

Sharing the picture of her holding her daughter with husband Virat on her side, Sharma wrote, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy

Earlier, Sharma made her first public appearance along with cricketer husband Kohli since giving birth three weeks ago. They welcomed a daughter, their first child on January 11. Virat made the announcement on Twitter - mother and baby are both doing well, he wrote and signed off with a request for privacy.